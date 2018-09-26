Jay Aston is on his way to rehearsal in Joshua Tree with his Gene Love Jezebel bandmates. When he hears a reference to Phoenix, he shudders.
“I remember being electrocuted there,” Aston said about a former club in Phoenix. “It was poorly wired. The local paper didn’t like us. They said we were being babies because we were electrocuted.
“Because of it, though, we also made some good friends in Phoenix. Hopefully, they’re still there. Strange times, these days.”
Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel is rehearsing for its first North American tour in 10 years, a jaunt that takes it to Club Red in Mesa. Aston chalks up the lapse due to legalities in using the name Gene Loves Jezebel, which, in its original form, included his twin brother, Michael. Due to a falling out between the Aston brothers in 1997 and ongoing legal issues, there are two incarnations of Gene Loves Jezebel.
Last fall, the Aston’s band released “Dance Underwater,” its first studio album of new material in 14 years. Aston (vocals), James Stevenson (guitars), Pete Rizzo (bass) and Chris Bell (drums) expand the Gene Love Jezebel legacy.
Aston founded Gene Loves Jezebel in London in 1981 and quickly gained a fervent following. Though he shared vocals with his brother Michael, Aston was the primary songwriter.
When Aston’s rendition announced a crowdfunding drive for its album, fan response was swift and overwhelming, with donations far exceeding the initial goal. The group rewarded fans’ loyalty with an intimate look inside the writing and recording process, with members posting frequent social media updates from the studio.
“We wanted to make it a tribute to my past and include a little T-Rex and Slade influences,” he said.
The new songs will be included in the Club Red setlist.
“They’ve been received really well,” Aston said. “We’re doing songs from all our albums. We made this album, though, to take a break from Trump’s America and all the right-wing stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.