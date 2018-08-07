One of the Valley’s simple pleasures, Enchanted Island is a charming amusement park. Nestled in the heart of Phoenix’s picturesque Encanto Park, listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the Top 12 Best City Parks in America, Enchanted Island is designed for children ages 2 through 10 and their families.
An oasis in the city, Enchantment Island offers nine fanciful rides and a number of attractions geared toward young children.
The highlight is the 66-year-old Encanto Carousel, one of the oldest continuously operating carousels in Arizona.
Onsite is also a replica steam engine called the C.P. Huntington Train from which riders can tour the grounds. Both rides are wheelchair accessible and fun for inquisitive young ones.
Kids can also take in the sights from up in the air on small two-seater replica planes called the Red Baron or ride a space ship on the Mini Enterprise.
Both have an up-and-down motion. There’s also a whirl ride called Rock-n-Roll and a mini roller coaster known as the Dragon Wagon.
Kids can team up with friends to defend their position against other team members with the use of water guns at Castle Clash, while adults can join kids on the Parachute Tower that rises upward and gently floats downward.
Kiddie Cars and coin-operated rides such as a Batmobile, carousel, a horse, tug boat, and truck, are options.
“We are always looking to add new attractions to the amusement park,” says Claudia Castaneda, who’s in charge of picnics and events for Enchanted Island. “Last year, we added a giant 30-foot climbing wall and two kiddie slides to the Splash Zone.”
Always wanted to climb the Grand Canyon? Then check out Enchanted Island’s Grand Canyon Climbing Wall.
After Super Bowl’s NFL Experience festivities ended in 2015 in downtown Phoenix, the NFL donated the attraction to the city of Phoenix.
Because Enchanted Island leases the land for the park from the city, they in turn installed a part of the climbing wall at the park.
Make sure to bring your swimsuit and cool off in the Splash Zone featuring flower showers, water mushrooms, and a dumping bucket.
After a day of fun, grab refreshments at Enchanted Island’s snack bar. They serve amusement park staples including popcorn, snow cones, ice cream sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken strips and beverages.
“We host hundreds of birthday parties each year and almost a 100 company events,” Castaneda says. “We also host four major special events during the year: an Easter Egg Hunt, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Harvest Festival and our Winter Wonderland Express.”
Rent the park for a private company event. The park can accommodate groups up to 10,000 people.
Company picnics include all-day park rides, horseshoes, volleyball, pedal boats, a bounce house, a company banner, and menu options.
Companies can also have a DJ, face painting and a photo booth. The park is also a fantastic place for a field trip, birthday parties and fundraising opportunities.
There’s much to enjoy and explore at Enchanted Island, including the park’s friendly mascot Pete the Parrot.
Enchanted Island, 1202 W. Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, 602.254.1200, enchantedisland.com, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free admission, charge for rides and some attractions.
