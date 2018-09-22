If you are into culture, particularly exquisite concerts, theatrical performances or dance shows, it is your time of year.
The curtain is raising at performing arts venues across the Southeast Valley for the 2018-19 season.
Among them is Lakeshore Music at Tempe Center for the Arts, which presents internationally acclaimed jazz pianist Renee Rosnes at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22.
Its Year 11 for Lakeshore at TCA, and Lakeshore founder, president and executive producer Woody Wilson has booked several elite jazz acts for the series, which runs monthly through May.
“We’ve lined up some of the finest musicians in the world along with the best of our regional artists, such as Nicole Pesce, Dom Moio, Mike Kocour and Jerry Donato,” Wilson said. “There’s something for every jazz aficionado this year.
“The TCA is one of the most beautiful boutique performing-arts centers in the nation, and our Lakeside Room overlooks Tempe Town Lake. Truly, it’s an intimate concert venue and there’s not a bad seat in the house.”
Canadian-born Rosnes, an acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, has released 15 albums, five of them receiving JUNO awards, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy.
“This will be a world-class season kickoff,” Wilson said. “We’ve presented Renee once before, several years ago, and she was just spectacular.”
Information on the Lakeshore Music Jazz Concert Series is available at lakeshoremusic.org, 602-679-0590, or the TCA ticket office, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
Mesa Arts Center
Meanwhile, the performing arts season kicks into gear Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Mesa Arts Center with the Australian Pink Floyd Show at 7:30 p.m.
The MAC has a full schedule.
Its Dance Series debuts Sunday, Sept. 23, with Luma: Art in Darkness. Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis gets its Jazz Series swinging Oct. 4. On Nov. 3, Symphony of the Southwest’s Honoring American Composers initiates the Classical Series season.
Recently, two big names were added to the 2018-19 lineup. David Archuletta of “American Idol” fame, brings his Winter in the Air Tour to the MAC on Dec. 6. On Feb. 15, the center presents An Evening with Paula Poundstone.
Information on shows and tickets at MAC, One East Main St. in Mesa, are available at mesaartscenter.com and 480-644-6500.
Chandler Center for the Arts
In Chandler, where the season is underway, Macy Gray performs tonight at 7 p.m.
Gray, a gifted songwriter and singer, is a Grammy-winning R&B and soul artist known for her distinctive, raspy style.
From her 1999 debut album, “On How Life Is” came her classic single, “I Try,” which made the single and the album global hits.
Among the annual highlights at Chandler is Ballet Etudes’ performance of “The Nutcracker,” an East Valley tradition.
There are eight performances, Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Ballet Etudes’ 31st annual production. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with the entire family.
For information on all shows and tickets at the venue, 250 N Arizona Ave. in Chandler, go to chandlercenter.org or call 480-782-2680.
Higley Center for the Performing Arts
The Higley Center for the Performing Arts, which serves Gilbert, has several tribute shows that highlight its 2018-19 lineup, as well as four performances of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-16, by Southwest Youth Ballet with the Chandler Symphony.
Among the tribute shows are MacDougal Street West, A Peter Paul and Mary Experience, Nov. 29; Nashville Legacy, Music of Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins, on Jan. 11; Fleetwood Mask, a Mick Fleetwood-endorsed salute to Fleetwood Mac, Jan. 12; Tribute to Neil Diamond, performed by Jack Wright, Jan. 18; Ricky Nelson Remembered, performed by Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Jan. 19; Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles, Jan. 28; and Masters of Soul, The Music of Motown, on March 7.
Information on shows and tickets at the Higley Center, 4132 E. Pecos Road in Gilbert, are available at higleycenter.org and 480-279-7194.
Tempe Center for the Arts
There’s more than the Lakeshore series at TCA this season.
Also on tap are presentations by resident artists Arizona Wind Symphony, The Black Theatre Troupe, The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre, CONDER/dance, Desert Dance, Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series, Scottsdale Musical Theater Company, Stray Cat Theatre and Tempe Winds.
For information on shows and tickets at TCA, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, go to tempecenterforthearts.com or call 480-350-2822.
Elsewhere in the Southeast Valley
At Hale Center Theatre in Gilbert, “The Scarlet Pimpernel” is playing through Oct. 6.
Other season highlights include “Annie,” Oct. 11 through Nov. 24; “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 29 through Dec.24; “Singin’ in the Rain,” Feb. 14 through March 30; “Newsies,” May 16-June 29, and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” July 5 through Aug. 17.
For information on tickets and shows at the theater, 50 W. Page Ave. in Gilbert, visit haletheatrearizona.com or call 480-497-1181.
The Sonoran Desert Chorale embarks on its 25th-anniversary season.
The chorale, based in the East Valley, is led by founder and music director Jeff Harris.
It will perform a celebratory season of concerts at First United Methodist Church in Mesa and La Casa De Christo in Scottsdale.
For tickets and information: SonoranDesertChorale.org or 480-305-4538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.