Annie Wolaver Dupre knows she has something special.
With the Annie Moses Band, Dupre and her family recall the life of her impoverished sharecropping great-grandmother, after whom she named the band.
“We’re telling stories about generations past,” Dupre said. “We’re telling the story of Annie Moses, the namesake of our group. She lived a very difficult life during the Great Depression.
“She worked tremendously hard and invested her meager means into the talent of future generations. She never had the opportunity to see the fruits of that. Her life was a difficult one with very little hope, but every generation builds upon her tenacity.”
Dupre is a violinist and vocalist who was born with a love of singing. Her mother inspired her to begin violin lessons the week before her 5th birthday.
At 13, she debuted as a soloist with a professional orchestra, and at 15, she was accepted as a scholarship student to the pre-college division of the Juilliard School, where she was a featured chamber musician and concert mistress of the Juilliard Pre-college Orchestra.
In 2001, Annie was accepted as a scholarship student to the collegiate division of the Juilliard School.
However, her love of making music with her family led her to start the Annie Moses Band. She brings their show to the Tempe Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 22.
“It’s going to be a combination of music from a couple of different projects,” she said. “We have a project, ‘American Rhapsody,’ and one called ‘The Art of the Love Song,’ a PBS special. We’re going to perform music from both of those albums.
“We (offer) a kaleidoscope of American folk music and original songs that tell the story of music. It’s a very high-energy show. I think people love the color of it.”
Annie Moses Band shares its music beyond the walls of concert halls. The Annie Moses Foundation was launched in 2010 by band members to support the artistic aspirations of young people and their families.
“We really love not only the music we make, but we love that we’re musically impacting the next generation of young creators,” Dupre said.
They recently finished building the Conservatory of Annie Moses, which offers a young artists mentor and development program.
“Getting that building finished and launched has been a big task for us,” she said. “We really love not only the music we make, but we love that what we know our music is impacting young creators. Our investment is going to live on in those creators.”
