Ahwatukee’s oldest tradition got underway at 10 a.m. sharp today, March 31, as more than four dozen homemade floats, dance and marching groups and an assortment of participants stepped off for the 42nd annual Easter Parade sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee.
Hundreds of people, from babies to seniors to every age in between, were blessed by a slight blanket of cloud cover as they took off from Warner Road and marched down 48th Street in Arizona’s largest Easter Parade.
Hundreds of spectators lined both sides of the route to view and applaud cars and people dressed in with bunny ears; uniformed groups of members of Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, the Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high school marching bands, Knights of Columbus and sundry dance and scouting groups; and trailers gaily decorated with flowers, baskets and other symbols of the holiday.
Among the special guests of honor was Clay Schad, founder of the Ahwatukee Foothills News, and his wife Jackie, who were guests in the parade group led by AFN Publisher Steve Strickbine. Schad started the paper 40 years ago this July.
“This is my favorite parade. I’ve been coming here since I was a boy,” said Ahwatukee state Sen. Sean Bowie, one of a number of officials and politicians in the mix, which included Mayor Greg Stanton and mayoral candidate Moses Sanchez of Ahwatukee.
Although city Councilman Sal DiCiccio is in Italy introducing his two daughters to his relatives who live there, his chief of staff, Sam Stone, rode in one of the six 1950s Thunderbird two-seaters supplied by the Arizona Thunderbird Club.
Other office hopefuls took advantage of the crowds to circulate nominating petitions for signatures while various scouting troops advertised openings. Among them was Boy Scout Troop 178, who sat in a wagon pulled by a trailer carrying a restored Vietnam War-era helicopter. They carried a sign encouraging girls to sign up with the troop.
Some of the girls in Girl Scout Troop 757 wrapped themselves in small laundry baskets decorated as Easter baskets. Asked who came up with that idea, troop leader Terri Becker replied, “Me and Pinterest.”
Many of the groups and small businesses represented in the parade handed out candy to spectators while some marchers like the two high school bands strutted in disciplined steps and others strolled casually for the mile-long walk.
Parade Boss Mike Schmitt, a longtime Kiwanis member, and his wife Bonnie have been working on the parade since January. This is Schmitt’s 26th year as Parade Boss.
After the hour-long parade, a number of marchers and spectators headed over to Ahwatukee Park for the Kiwanis Club’s Spring Fling, a major source of revenue for the club’s numerous charitable endeavors.
