It’s nearly impossible to expect anything good to come from a vicious act of vandalism and thievery.
But over five days after an unknown individual or individuals trashed the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre’s offices and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical equipment, there was little doubt that far more good emerged from the crime than anyone could ever expect.
For one thing, there was the response of three communities – ACT’s own community of supporters, the Valley’s broader theater community and the community that is Ahwatukee.
Once word got out about the crime, which occurred the night between June 23 and June 24, scores of people came forward to offer monetary and other support.
For another thing, there was the resilient professionalism of the children.
They pulled out of their shock and distress over the incident to present two flawless performances of “Mary Poppins” last Saturday – five days after the crime was discovered June 24.
And most of all, there was ACT co-founder and co-owner Michelle Rubino, who quickly overcame her initial shock, rallied the youngsters and even made the incident a teachable moment for them.
“Some of the kids were saying things like ‘I’d like to beat them up.’ But I used it as a life lesson,” she said.
She said she explained to them that the whoever had done this horrifying deed had a heart so damaged by something in their past, that they deserved pity rather than scorn.
Besides, she told them, they couldn’t let this setback get them down. They had a show to prepare for and their beloved theater company would bounce back.
As the children learned over the five days following the incident, Rubino was right on both scores.
“I wanted them to learn something positive,” said Rubino, who founded the nonprofit theater company with Melissa Snow in 1998to give area children a chance to learn singing and acting and get an opportunity to perform.
Indeed, they have created not just one institution but two in Ahwatukee.
Besides the theater itself – a mecca for scores of kids annually – the cast also has presented “A Christmas Carol” every holiday season for the last 19 years, making it as much of a seasonal tradition as dance instructor Kimberly Lewis’ presentation of “The Nutcracker.”
“The most important thing is I want them to learn lessons that will be with them for life from being here,” Rubino explained. “Yes, they learn to sing or dance or act, but what’s really important is learning to be a good person, growing up to become people who give back to the community and help others.”
Their lessons in the kindness came quickly.
Parents of current and former students rushed to see how they could help.
One started a Gofundme.com page in an effort to raise the $2,000 deductible that insurance wouldn’t cover on ACT’s loss of between $10,000 and $12,000 worth of worth of sound systems, laptops, iPads, keyboard pianos, microphones, a fog machine and a snow machine.
Within four days, 78 people had kicked in $5,725. The overage will support the Zoe Mar Scholarship Fund, named after a 16-year-old Ahwatukee teen who died from a rare genetic disease and whose organs were used to save four lives in need of a transplant.
Many of the Gofundme.com donors left messages talking about how ACT had exerted such a positive influence on their children.
“ACT was where my girls began to shine and grow. It was a safe place for fun, friends, learning and expression,” one donor wrote.
Added another: “My daughter discovered her passion for theater here. She has gained so much confidence and has found an extended family. Let’s show them love always wins.”
Rubino was also stunned by the offers of support she received from other companies.
“Theater companies from all over the Valley called and asked what they could do,” Rubino said. “Even the Gammage Theater called and asked what they could do to help.”
Initially, things looked pretty bleak after the break-in had been discovered by theater director Bailey Isenberg when she had gone to open the theater, near 48th Street and Elliot Road.
“When she called and said there had been a break-in, I thought for a minute she was joking. ‘A burglary?’ I asked,” Rubino recalled.
The hoodlums had used a crowbar to break into a back door, then used it again to gain admission to ACT’s offices and large rehearsal room.
They ransacked the place from top to bottom, pulling out drawers, ripping out wires and causing the tile ceiling to collapse. And, of course, every valuable thing they could find was taken.
“I think they were looking for money,” said Mary Tucci, Rubino’s mother who also has made costumes for the young thespians’ performances for two decades.
“They tired to get into another office next to ours, but that office’s alarm went off and that’s what scared them away,” she added.
Rubino’s initial shock gave way to a new worry.
“I had a bunch of 5-year-olds coming in like less than an hour,” she said, adding that she hastily came up with a plan to engage them and distract them from the ruin the punks had wreaked.
Then, of course, there was the fact that the cast was due to present “Mary Poppins” in less than five days.
“I thought for a minute, ‘we’ll never be able to do this,’” Rubino said.
“I was worried that all the costumes were either gone or destroyed, but they never apparently found them,” she added.
Bouyed by the discovery and determined to bring the cast’s hard work to fruition, Rubino and her staff got to work.
They cleaned up the damage, got rehearsals underway and the show went on.
Although ACT had never been burglarized or vandalized in its two-decade history, this wasn’t the first time adversity has confronted Rubino, whose desire for a career change gave birth to the theater.
She had begun offering voice lessons and parents soon asked her to start a children’s choir for Ahwatukee.
Today, there are three choirs broken down into age groups and numbering a couple dozen singers each. They sing at local events and the two for older children also participate in national and international festivals.
Eventually Rubino started summer programs and small productions and had so many kids that she had to turn some away. After some time, she decided this was something she could really do professionally and so she formed into a nonprofit organization.
In 2006, with the help of some board members, ACT was able to open up their own space, complete with their own stage for their productions.
“We moved into our building and the recession hit, so we got a quick wake-up call when we moved in there,” Rubino said. “Right away we lost about a third of our population just due to financial reasons. All the budgets we had had in place before we moved were kind of shot because we lost a third of our income.”
The landlord at the time worked with the organization and over the years, with generous donors and understanding landlords, they’ve been able to squeak by.
But then the building was sold and the new owners more than doubled ACT’s rent, forcing Rubino and Snow to look for a new venue before finally finding the one they are in now.
Though the building at 11011 S. 48th St. has no performing space, ACT presented “Mary Poppins” at Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, a frequent venue for the company.
Last Saturday, the young thespians, their parents and other supporters gather for a post-production party and fundraiser hosted by Five Guys in Ahwatukee.
Parent Robin Hadden had arranged with Five Guys to donate 20 percent of the bill from any patron who brought a flier or said they were there in support of the Ahwatukee Children’s Theater.
Rubino beamed at the crowd of about 50 kids and adults.
The insurance company had approved ACT’s claim for damages and Rubino will be busy organizing its headquarters to be ready for the next round of lessons that begin next month.
And while she’ll be replacing all that equipment stolen by the heartless hoodlums, there’s one other thing ACT will be adding that it didn’t have before.
“Yes, for sure,” she replied when asked. “We are definitely getting an alarm system.”
