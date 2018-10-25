All four candidates for Phoenix Mayor will be on hand for the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce’s forum 7-8:30 p.m.
The forum, sponsored by SRP, will be held at the Ahwatukee Activity Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
In advance of the forum, AFN invited Democratic candidates Daniel Valenzuela and Kate Gallego and Ahwatukee Republican candidate Moses Sanchez to write special colunms.
They follow in alphabetical order.
Gallego: I know we can achieve even more
By Kate Gallego
I’m running for Mayor to continue Phoenix’s progress in becoming the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family. I believe in a city that supports all its neighborhoods. I want a city that maintains a great quality of life while planning and investing for a changing future.
Most of all, I believe in a vibrant, dynamic economy that works for everyone, based on the most abundant and valuable resource we have – the creativity and talent of our residents.
Since 2013, I’ve had the great honor and opportunity to represent the residents of District 8 as their councilwoman. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in key areas:
• Passing a transportation plan to invest $31.5 billion in roads and transit over the next 35 years;
• Enhancing public safety by hiring more police officers, while promoting programs to build trust between police and communities;
• Diversifying the economy and attracting new jobs in high-skill, high-wage sectors such as technology, biomedicine, and advanced manufacturing;
• Ensuring integrity and ethics in government by prohibiting gifts from lobbyists, fighting against the corrupting influence of dark money, and increasing transparency of city decisions;
• Planning for a more sustainable future through investments in clean technology, smart mobility, and resilient water resources.
Creating the right environment for inclusive economic development takes more than slogans. Our residents deserve careful oversight to make sure that every corner of the city – including Ahwatukee – receives excellent services.
In advancing my vision for Phoenix, I’ve done the hard work to understand complex issues, and to find creative approaches to long-standing problems. I used my degrees in business and policy from University of Pennsylvania and Harvard to bring people together around innovative solutions that leverage the incredible resources of our city.
Because of my collaborative approach, my colleagues on the City Council elected me as vice mayor, and respected leaders like Terry Goddard and Harry Mitchell have endorsed my campaign.
Amidst seemingly intractable political division, I’ve worked across partisan lines to engage diverse groups to deliver meaningful results.
I know we can achieve even more, and that’s why I want to be your mayor.
We can invest in our schools and encourage lifelong learning, so every resident meets their full potential. We can create pathways of opportunity for all developing skills needed in key economic sectors, while fostering entrepreneurship and small business creation. We can enhance public safety by hiring and training officers and assistants.
We can create more transportation options, such as the ALEX circulator, to expand mobility in Phoenix neighborhoods. We can deploy technology to improve service and efficiency in city departments. We can steward our precious resources of clean air, clean water, and open space to continue attracting visitors and residents.
A better Phoenix is possible, and we can start building it together. The journey starts with the ballot, and that’s why I’m asking for your vote this election.
Sanchez: I am ready to fight for Ahwatukee
By Moses Sanchez
Ahwatukee is more than just a neighborhood on the other side of South Mountain; for the past 14 years, my wife Maria and I have raised our kids, built a business, and developed life-changing relationships in this community.
Ahwatukee is our home. I care deeply about the people who live here and the bond we share as residents of this unique part of Phoenix.
I believe this community and families throughout our city deserve better than the status quo at City Hall, which is why I am running for mayor. I am asking for your vote because I believe it’s time for an outsider to bring a fresh perspective and focus on being brilliant at the basics in Phoenix, where we haven’t elected a mayor from outside of City Hall in 35 years.
The concerns I hear about from Ahwatukee families are often the same ones facing neighborhoods throughout Phoenix; a lack of police officers to keep us safe, badly crumbling roads and infrastructure, and a failure of leadership on issues from our homelessness crisis to managing taxpayer dollars.
These issues are the basic, core aspects of our municipal government and it is clear our current leadership has failed to be brilliant at providing these services.
Right now, our city has fewer police officers on the streets than we did in 2008. In Ahwatukee, we only have 5 police patrols for a community of nearly 100,000 residents. That is unacceptable.
In a general fund budget of over $1.2 billion, we should be able to find the revenue to hire more police officers immediately. It just takes leadership to make public safety a priority.
The same goes for fixing our streets, which cause damage to our cars and slow down economic growth. We should be prioritizing street repairs over expanding an expensive light rail system. Again, it just takes a leader ready to bring people together and make the tough decisions.
My diverse background in leadership experiences has prepared me to be that leader for Phoenix, and many of those moments happened right here in Ahwatukee.
When I was elected to the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board, our Board members came together to produce results that strengthened our schools and our community. We gave our teachers pay raises, closed the achievement gap among students and saw tangible improvements from all of the schools in our district, all while balancing an annual budget of nearly $150 million.
I’ve served in the United States Navy for 22 years, with one tour in Afghanistan, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of Ahwatukee. We held my going-away party at Cupz N Crepes before I was deployed, and my first night back in the United States I went with my family to dinner at Va’ Bene.
This community isn’t just a campaign stop to shake hands at; it’s made me who I am. Ahwatukee has always had my back and I am ready to fight for Ahwatukee as your next Mayor. I humbly ask for your vote because I believe you deserve better and that together, we can change the status quo in Phoenix.
Valenzuela: Ensure students reach their full potential
By Daniel Valenzuela
One of the most profound memories from childhood was when my mother collapsed on the kitchen floor. I remember seeing firefighters enter our home, care for her and save her life.
Though frightening, it was a moment that changed the trajectory of my life. The event left a lasting impression on me. As a kid, I wanted to help. I wanted to make things better. I wanted to serve. On that day, I wanted to be a fire fighter.
Growing up I did not have the “extras” many children are fortunate to have. Sometimes even the essentials were hard to come by. We are a family of six, raised for the most part by a single mom, finding a place to call home was challenging. We moved a lot. I attended 13 schools as a child.
With all the challenges my family faced, we were fortunate to receive the help of local churches, the Boys and Girls Club, summer jobs through the Urban League and the Arizona Opportunities Industrialization Center.
When I was elected to the City Council, I wanted to find ways to make life better for the children of Phoenix and ensure they have the tools to compete in a 21st century economy.
For someone who attended 13 schools growing up, I know how important education is and how the things we learn at a young age are key to building the right foundation for the future.
With that in mind, codePHX, a public-private partnership educational program started in my second term. codePHX offers free computer coding, robotics, and computer training to children ages 4-17 at Phoenix community centers and libraries across our city.
There are nearly 10,000 computing job openings in Arizona. Hundreds of companies are looking for qualified talent. There’s a real need to ensure our children are ready to fill the STEM gap currently happening across our nation.
STEM jobs in Arizona are estimated to grow by 24 percent by 2024. This is a growing and target-rich industry for our state’s economic developers. In 2014, only 17 percent of women earned bachelor’s degrees in computer information, but women make up nearly 50 percent of the overall workforce.
We can and must do better preparing our youth for the workforce demands of the future.
A year later after its launch, the codePHX program is expanding across the city. Approximately 1,400 children took coding classes the first year of the program.
My decision to run for Mayor is primarily about providing these sorts of opportunities for everyone.
By working together we’ll create new and high paying jobs crucial to a prosperous and sustainable city. Ensure students reach their full potential and foster a welcoming and inclusive community that values fairness and equality.
As the leaders of today, we must prepare the next generation for tomorrow, not only because it’s the right thing to do but because our future depends on it.
