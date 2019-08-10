Mothers around the East Valley looking for a novel way to host a sleepover for their children are finding it with an Ahwatukee-based slumber party tent rental company.
Tiny TeepeeZzz was launched by Jennifer Soltis, a former math teacher at Kyrene Akimel A-al and Chandler’s Basha High School.
After opting to stay at home for her children, ages 3 and 1, she found a way to start a business that would let her make good use of a strong creative bent.
Several moms already have raved about the business.
When Ahwatukee mom Heidie Stolowski acquiesced to her 8-year-old daughter Cora’s pleas for a slumber party for her friends, she realized she needed help.
“I was hesitant because they’re all 7 and 8 years old, and I wasn’t sure how the girls would do overnight at someone else's house,” she said.
“That’s when I came across Tiny TeepeeZzz and thought this would be an excellent distraction for them,” Stolowski added. “And we had an amazing summer celebration slumber party with Tiny TeepeeZzz.”
Terah Lake of Gilbert also called on the company when hosting a party for her 8-year-old daughter and three of her friends for a “end of summer bash.”
It is a party she plans to repeat.
“This was by far the easiest kids’ slumber party I’ve ever thrown,” the mom of two enthused. “One of the biggest issues I run into with hosting a slumber party at my house is where to put all the kids once it’s time to go to sleep.
“Tiny TeepeeZzz took all the guesswork out of putting together a fun, themed slumber party” Lake said. “They came to my house and brought all the supplies I needed, from comfy beds and linens, to adorable night lights for each kid’s teepee bed.
“They really had every detail covered from top to bottom and it looked amazing!”
Soltis said the business was a natural fit for her interests.
“I’ve always loved creating Pinterest-perfect parties,” she said, “and one night I was on Pinterest and saw these adorable slumber tents. My wheels immediately started turning and I realized I could turn this into a business.”
Her husband Ryan, her parents and in-laws “jumped on board and helped me create the tents and start my vision,” she added, and remain supportive of her endeavor.
“For now, we’re a small side business but we hope to grow with more tents, more themes and personalized add-ons and crafts,” said Soltis an online math teacher with the Scottsdale School District.
And Soltis readily admits it wasn’t for lack of things to keep her busy, but the need to express herself that led her to found Tiny TeepeeZzz.
“I’ve wanted to do something for myself and my creative side,” she stated. “I knew this would be something unique that all children would love.
“And yes, I’m a hard-working stay-at-home mom with a full-time job, but have also had a drive to do more, and I thought this business would be a great way to show my passion, and connect with my community.”
Slumber themes are available for boys and girls ages 5 and up.
The newest offering is a tween’s glam theme. A spa bag filled with glamour goodies is available as an add-on. A MineCraft theme is in the works.
Adults sleepover themes and tents are also in the prep stage, said Soltis.
“Our adult lace teepees will be perfect for bachelorette parties, girls’ night in, moms’ night out, the night before the wedding with the bridesmaids, birthdays, or even when friends are in town,” she said.
“They’re also perfect for Sweet 16 and teen parties! As our business grows, we hope to add more themes like sports, llamas, dinosaurs, winter wonderland, superheroes, boho and more.”
Current themes are Make A Wish, complete with unicorn décor; Scales ‘N Tales with mermaid sequined blankets and plush dolls; Sun ‘N Fun teepees, which has a large flamingo or plush camping fireplace; and Into the Woods, with plush camping fireplace, moon and star LED lights and camping signs.
All the themes include fitting party favors and sleep masks, with a plethora of themed add-ons available.
Each standard Tiny TeepeeZzz package includes four teepees, with more available at an additional cost.
Besides delivery, set up and styling, take down and laundering of linens, the package includes the tent frames and themed fabric, twin mattress, sheet and pad cover, throw blanket and decor pillows, lanterns and LED votives, tray table, chalkboard, tent lights, lightbox sign and theme-appropriate garland outlining the A-frames.
Each indoor-only tent is approximately four-foot wide and 6’2” foot long.
Guests are invited to bring their own pillows for hygiene purposes.
Should a party require another special theme then what’s currently offered, Tiny TeepeeZzz will attempt to accommodate, said Soltis.
Currently the business delivers within 25 miles of Ahwatukee zip code 85048.
“Anything outside of 25 miles will have an additional travel fee, and people can contact us for details,” said Soltis.
As Heidie Stolowski attests, Tiny TeepeeZzz helps make the sleepover party fun for the kids, and easy on the parents.
She selected the Make A Wish/Unicorn theme with craft add-ons to glamorize hair brushes and another to design and personalize take-home pillow cases.
Her daughter Cora is a Kyrene de la Sierra third grader.
“These tents were set up so beautifully and came with air mattresses. The kids had a blast and were more than comfortable,” she said. “The next morning, I had to wake all the children up so that they could have donuts before their parents started to arrive. We chose the donut board add-on and it was so perfect.”
The donut board, with nine donuts (not provided) perched on a hanging rainbow board, is one of several add-ons available for the various themes.
“It was by far the easiest party I’ve ever hosted. Not only did Jen come and set it all up, she showed up the next day and took it all down. The only thing I had to deal with were extra giggles all night,” said Stolowski. “We can't wait to host the next sleepover,”
Lake also selected the Make A Wish/Unicorn Theme.
“What would’ve have taken me probably weeks to plan out, Jen set up the most adorable themed slumber party in just under an hour! My daughter and her friends were so ecstatic when they saw the whole set up and all the decorations, they said they felt like they were in a special little girls’ hotel,” said Lake.
“One of the best parts was that all the arts and crafts that came with my party were super easy to do with each kid and required zero cleanup! Total score for a busy mom like me! I’m already looking forward to doing this again for our next big occasion,” she added.
Information: tinyteepeezzz.com, or Facebook.com/TinyTeepeeZzz/ or 518-744-2982.
