Enrollment for a unique program that Kyrene School District is starting next year for third and fourth graders is already two-thirds of the way toward maximum capacity – only two weeks after the school board approved it.
To be held in a vacant part of Manitas Elementary School in Tempe, the program virtually discards the old classroom model of rows of desks with a teacher lecturing the students in them and instead brings in three fulltime teachers, assistant teachers and experts in a wide range of areas who work collaboratively with students.
The program is open to students anywhere in the district.
The board’s vote on Feb. 12 culminated two years of work by Kyrene officials, parents and even some students with the design initiatives team from Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
Kyrene officials will hold an information meeting at 6 p.m. next Monday, March 4, for any parent in the district who wants to learn more about the program. It will be held at district headquarters on the northwest corner of Kyrene and Warner roads, Tempe.
As of this week, 78 students were enrolled by their parents in the program and Kyrene is capping the program at 120 students.
Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely said she was delighted that enrollment so far as been as diverse as she had hoped.
“There’s gifted, there's special needs, there's a wide range of ethnicities,” she said.
Vesely also said some parents were on the phone enrolling their children during the first informational session last week.
According to project leaders, the goal is not to surround a teacher with more students but to surround the student with more teachers.
“We are surrounding the learner with more teachers,” Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely said during the presentation to the board last week. “Instead of asking one teacher to be all things to many learners with different needs, there will be teams of educators for individualized support on multiple levels.”
She said trained volunteers “will provide the teaching team with the support they need to focus on actual teaching rather than the myriad of non-teaching tasks that currently takes up so much of their time. Students will be able to thrive in a dynamic environment that employs multi-disciplinary learning experiences that are learner-centered and inquiry-based.
While enhancing individualized education for students, Vesely said it “provides teachers with the space to creatively practice the art of teaching in non-traditional ways, by creating new roles and staffing structures which will attract and retain high-quality staff and reinvigorate the teaching profession.”
“This isn’t innovation for the sake of innovation,” said Vesely. “It’s an effort to confront existing problems that require innovative solutions.”
One of those problems is Manitas’ declining enrollment. The school currently is at 49 percent capacity with 426 students and less than 40 percent of that student population comprises neighborhood children. It has lost 134 students since the 2015-16 school year
