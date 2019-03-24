Foothills installing new 27-mile irrigation system

The Foothills Community Association is installing a $1-million state-of-the-art irrigation system that board treasurer Sandy Salvo says will save water and prevent a deterioration of the HOA’s landscape caused by broken lines and other problems, according to board treasurer Sandy Salvo.
Salvo said that with the Foothills getting older, “It became apparent to the board of directors that we needed to address the issue of our aging drip irrigation system throughout our community.
“Repairing leaking and broken water lines and broken timers had become a regular part of our landscape maintenance,” she said. “The cost of wasted water was also very concerning. In addition, our beautiful landscaping was suffering due to these irrigation issues.”
After hearing presentations from four bidders, the board chose ProQual Landscaping to analyze, plan and do the work of replacing all of the drip irrigation system and installing new timers.
Salvo said the project, which will take 18 to 24 months to complete, will be done in two phases with an eye toward completing it early next year.
The new system “includes 54 new state-of-the-art timers, which are capable of being controlled over the internet and have weather-based programming,” Salvo said. “These timers will be managing the water on all drip lines and sprinkler heads. This means we won’t be watering when it rains.”
The project includes the installation of 180 new irrigation drip valves and 140,000 linear feet – almost 27 miles – of new Schedule 40 PVC pipe. All of the wiring will be replaced, as well.
“There will also be new emitters providing the correct amount of water on each plant and tree that requires regular watering,” Salvo added, stating the system is under ProQual warrantly until 2022.
The monetary savings will be impressive, Salvo said, explaining:
“The budget for irrigation water for The Foothills for 2019 is $336,300. Once this project is completed, we anticipate our water budget may be around $200,000 per year. Our return on investment could be as soon as seven years.”
And to boot, she added, “This entire project will be paid for from existing community funds. There is no need to raise additional funds to pay for this project.”
Salvo said the board “is tracking the monthly water savings by water meter and bills from the City of Phoenix. So far, the results are very promising as we are seeing significant reductions in our water usage.”
