If you want to get rid of important old documents safely and cheaply and help needy families in Ahwatukee and the rest of the Kyrene School District, your chance is coming up.
On Saturday, Oct. 20, the Kyrene Foundation will hold a free Shred-a-Thon from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary, 15221 S. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
Bring a food donation for the Kyrene Family Resource Center Food Bank.
The shredded paper will be sold and the money donated to the Centers for Habilitation.
The event is sponsored by local Realtors and Kyrene Foundation board members Shirley Coomer and Greg Stainton from Keller Williams Sonoran Realty. Providing additional support are Old Republic Title, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Arizona Mortgage Specialists, King Home Inspections and Muscular Moving Men.
