As the historic statewide teacher walkout began last Thursday, East Valley nonprofits and educators rallied behind a simple concept – that no child should go hungry because schools are suddenly closed.
A coalition of teachers, school districts, cities and food banks launched a crazy-quilt of efforts to feed hundreds of children whose families are so poor that their only source of nutritious meals are federally funded free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunch.
For other kids with working parents, districts and volunteers also rallied to offer places and supervision during the day.
It is not clear how long both efforts can be sustained if the walkout becomes prolonged.
Details varied from one East Valley school district to another with some offering free daycare programs and others charging a reduced fee. Even private businesses, such as educational camps and childcare centers, jumped in to help, setting up special programs or cutting fees on ones that had already been planned.
No matter the details, the goal was always the same: keep kids fed and safe.
Mesa city and school district officials opened four recreation centers staffed by striking teachers to feed and supervise children in grades K-6 for free, including special-needs children at the Eagles Community Center.
The Chandler Unified School District opened four elementary schools to feed all children under 18 for free and offered day care through the Kids Express program for about $32 per day per child.
Higley set up a camp at two schools for a $20 per day fee.
Gilbert Public Schools simply coordinated with food banks to send more food home with kids before the walk out. The TempeElementarySchool District set up free breakfast and lunches programs at schools and parks.
Ben Smith, president of Mesa Public Schools Governing Board, said he started working on a plan to mobilize Mesa two weeks before the walk out. He secured a commitment from the city to open four Mesa recreation centers, giving working parents a safe place for their children to go during the walkout.
He said teachers embraced the plan enthusiastically, agreeing to staff the centers. MPS will launch a federally-funded summer school lunch program a little earlier than usual to feed the children in grades K-6.
Non-profits that already serve children and families, such as the East Valley Boys and Girls Club, Valley of the Sun YMCA and Salvation Army, also made accommodations to serve more kids – either with an entertaining combination of sports, games and arts and crafts or free or reduced-price breakfasts and/or lunches
Although some programs have more fun options, they also required a fee.
“It’s been passionately responsive. Everybody wants to help,’’ Smith said, noting many teachers volunteering to care for children at recreation centers.
Volunteers included special-needs teachers who cared for special-needs children at the Eagles Recreation Center in central Mesa, according to the MPS web site.
“It’s a way to show they still care about their children,’’ Smith said. “If through this effort they maintain public support, that goes a long way.’’
He said that many disadvantaged children depend upon Mesa Public Schools for federally subsidized breakfast and lunch programs, as well as for their educational needs.
Helen Hollands, a spokeswoman for MPS, said 66.5 percent of Mesa students qualify for free or reduced cost breakfast and lunch because they are from low-income families.
“The teachers aren’t walking out on their students. They are walking out for their students,’’ Smith said. “I would love to have them teach, but I am proud they are standing up.’’
The four Mesa recreational centers accepting children on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the city are Webster, 202 N. Sycamore; Jefferson, 120 N. Jefferson; Eagles, (formerly Mesa Junior High School) 828 E. Broadway Road; and Broadway, 59 East Broadway Rd. The centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jenny Bracamonte, resident district manager for food and nutrition at the Chandler district, said officials picked four schools that would be within walking district for most students, using the federal summer school program to pay for meals.
“We want to make sure our kids get what they need,’’ she said. “Anyone under 18 can come to these four sites.’’
The four Chandler schools were Fyre, Hartford Sylvia Encinas, Galveston and San Marcos elementary schools.
Tempe Elementary School District took a similar approach, providing free breakfast and lunch at a series of five schools and at parks as well. Kyrene School District offered reduced-price breakfast and lunch at four schools and extended the hours of its Family Resource Center,
Josh Buckley, president of the Mesa Education Association, said teachers and other school employees solicited donations from supermarkets and packed lunches that students could take home with them after school on Wednesday.
“We are trying to make sure we are helping these students out,’’ he said.
Some districts also tried to recruit older high school students to help supervise young children, noting they could earn credits for community service requirements.
Ruth Collins, president and founder of Arizona Brainfood, said volunteers came in early on Wednesday and packed extra food that was sent home with students at a large number of schools.
Normally, the care packages of food are sent home on Friday nights to tide children over until Monday since many kids go hungry the entire weekend. In response to the walkout, the focus this time was to send home enough food for Thursday and Friday in addition to the weekend.
While elementary schools are normally the focus of Arizona Brainfood’s outreach efforts, the walkout prompted the non-profit organization to include junior high schools and high schools as well.
At least 125 schools were served by the group in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
In addition to the usual kid-friendly, nutritious food, this week each student also received a ten-pack of tortillas, a loaf of bread, extra peanut butter and canned pasta to try to keep them fed through Monday, Collins said.
“We had a request from a lot more schools than normally take Arizona Brainfood this week,” Collins said. “They’re all concerned about the kids being out of school the extra two days. There have just been so many requests this week; that’s what Arizona Brainfood is all about.”
Collins said she has been heartened by the response of teachers who are willing to help Arizona Brainfood supply extra food to their students.
“I had 100 emails from teachers all over in the schools saying, ‘We’ll come pick it up,’” she said. “It was pretty awesome. The teachers are still looking out for their kids.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA are essentially adapting programs already in place during the summer and during school vacations. The Boys and Girls Club charges $20 per day along with a $30 membership fee for new members, but is willing to waive some fees if there is a financial hardship, Smith said.
He said the Boys and Girls clubs also are essential to Mesa’s efforts because the four recreation centers couldn’t possibly accommodate the Mesa district’s 64,000 children.
“They are very passionate. They have agreed not to turn any children away,’’ Smith said.
Lisa Ellis, director of communications for the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley, said staffing for the extra children was already in place because of preparations for the summer program.
She said most branches are participating, but it may be necessary to consolidate children at a single club if there is not enough demand to keep several clubs open.
Libby Corral, senior vice president for operations at the Valley of the Sun YMCA, said the Y’s programs would include the usual mix of sports, games and art projects. Fees ranged from $35 and $60 per day, per child.
“The YMCA is committed to making sure youth and families are safe and happy. We respond to community needs. As soon as we heard this could become an issue, we wanted to be responsive and make sure that kids and families have a place to go.”
She said the programs are similar to those offered at other times of the year.
“One of the great things about the Y is we do offer summer camps and full day programs during breaks, so we are able to modify curriculum and engage staff to modify programs we offer throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.