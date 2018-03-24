It’s time for local dogs to make a trip to the groomer and brush up on their best tricks.
The 12th annual Ahwatukee Family Dog Show is 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 25, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
Dogs of all breeds can enter the show under nine different categories: best dressed, most talkative, best kisser/licker, best tail wag, cutest dog, cutest senior, cutest rescue dog, best high five and most unusual.
The event is sponsored by the Ahwatkee Community Swim & Tennis Center and Desert Dog Obedience Ahwatukee.
The family-friendly event – which is free for spectators brings out the best in man and beast. The nine categories fit most any dog and it’s fun to participate.
The event will also include demonstrations in flyball, carting and obedience.
“I love dogs so that’s why I go,” said one pet owner who has attended the show for several years and has participated with her dogs in cart pulling. “You can see all kinds of different breeds and mixed breeds and people interacting with their dogs, which is always fun.”
Several breed clubs will be on hand to educate guests about their breed and rescue efforts.
There are some basic rules if a dog is escorting you to the show.
All dogs must be at least four months old and have current shots in order to compete. They must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet and owners are naturally asked to clean up any messes.
Proceeds from dog-entry fees will benefit Leave No Paws Behind, an all-breed, foster rescue specializing in seniors, terminal and end-of-life animals, as well as pets with special needs.
Part of its mission is: “When possible we step up, most times in the ‘11th’ hour when all hope is gone, to help save the lives of those that are in most danger of being left behind to die on a cold shelter floor.”
The group provides hospice care and a safe haven for the terminally ill. The group vets all its rescues.
Entries into the show cost $7 for the first category and $3 for each category after that with early registration. But that’s if you register by Friday, March 23.
Day-of-show entry fees rise $1.
All dogs are welcomed.
Information: ahwatukeehoa.com or 480-893-3431.
