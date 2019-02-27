AFN NEWS STAFF
Maricopa County officials are hoping more people step forward to apply for the job of constable in Kyrene Justice Court.
Only about a month after he was sworn into office, Kent Rini two weeks ago resigned as constable for the Justice Court, which includes Ahwatukee.
With only one application so far and only 10 days to go before the March 8 deadline, officials want more applicants so they have a "robust" and diverse field for the Board of Supervisors to choose from.
By law, the supervisors must pick a Democrat because Rini was one.
They are now taking applications for the post from any Democratic registered voter through March 8. Applicants will be subject to a background check including a financial review before the supervisors make a selection.
Rini was part of the mini blue wave that swept all but one of the local and state offices affecting Ahwatukee. He defeated two-term Republican Brandon Schmoll.
Constables execute, serve and return processes, warrants and notices and attend justice courts when required. The job pays $48,294 annually.
Whoever fills the vacancy will serve until a special election in 2020, when the winner will fill the remainder of the term until the 2022 general election.
Applicants should send their letters of interest along with a resume to the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 301 W. Jefferson, 10th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003 or ClerkBoard@mail.maricopa.gov.
The Kyrene Precinct encompasses the Ahwatukee Foothills, portions of Tempe, and the Town of Guadalupe. It straddles the portions of Supervisorial Districts 1 and 5 and the supervisors from those two districts will review the applications and make a recommendation to the rest of the board. Both of those supervisors are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.