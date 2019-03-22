Katherine Rayter of Ahwatukee is hoping to wrap up her pre-high school career in a big way: winning the Arizona State Spelling Bee so she can head to Washington, D.C., next month for the national competition.
Katie, 14, an eighth-grader at Altadena Middle School who plans on being a freshman in September at Desert Vista High, will be competing against 26 of the state’s other top spellers at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Arizona PBS studios on the downtown Phoenix campus of Arizona State University. The winner will represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
“Her vocabulary has always been larger than what you’d expect for a child her age,” said her mom, Brenda Morris. “I’ve attributed this to her love of reading. She always had a love of reading or being read to as a toddler, and is a voracious reader.”
Like the other competitors – who range in age from 8 to 14 and are in grades 3-8 – Katie got to this point in the bee by winning her classroom and school bees and coming in second in the regional bee about a month ago.
“It would have been nice to come in first,” she said, though she added she’s excited at the opportunity to capture the state title and visit the nation’s capital.
An avid reader who “can read a 300-page novel in one afternoon, according to her mother, Katie said she boned up for the regional bee by working a couple hours nightly with her mom, getting tested on lists of words provided by bee organizers.
She said reading is one of her passions, and she is especially fond of historical fiction.
When she’s not reading, Katie practices on both the piano, which she has been playing since fourth grade, and the saxophone, which she picked up in sixth grade and plays with the school band – something she intends to keep doing for the Thunder band.
And she does watch some TV, preferring reality shows.
Thirteen counties are each represented by one contestant in the state bee while Pima County has two entrants and Maricopa County has 12.
