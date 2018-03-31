The nation’s first death associated with the self-driving car program that has called the East Valley home has reignited the debate over the safety of driverless vehicles and raised new questions over liability and fault.
A self-driving Volvo XC90 – one in Uber’s fleet of silver SUVs that have become a common sight around Tempe – hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg around 10 p.m. March 18 at Curry Road and Mill Avenue as she crossed the road outside a crosswalk, police said.
Based on the findings of pending investigations, negligence claims involving the accident could include arguments that Uber, the operator behind the wheel, and/or the companies behind the technology that powers the autonomous vehicles were liable, experts said.
“We haven’t had to deal with this yet because the autonomous vehicles haven’t been hurting anyone,” said attorney Mark Breyer, who handles liability cases throughout the region.
Beyond the question of fault, the crash also reignited a national debate over the safety of autonomous vehicles.
In the wake of the crash, Uber suspended its use of self-driving cars in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto. Toyota told Bloomberg News it would “temporarily pause” testing its driverless vehicles on public roads “because we feel the incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers.”
Uber issued a statement shortly after the accident that said: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigations of this incident.”
The accident also brought reaction from John Krafcik, CEO for Waymo, the Google-affiliated autonomous vehicle company that has operated in Chandler since 2016,
"For those of us at Waymo, it was a very sad day because that was an accident that was in a car that had technology representing the self-driving space," he said.
"For those of us at Waymo, it is the mission of safety and avoiding accidents just like that one that bring us all together as a company. So, it struck us, I think, in a very, very, very major way. The company was founded on the principles of safety and mobility and access for all and we’ve dedicated ourselves to making this technology safe.
“We’ve now driven on public roads for more than five million miles. We’ve put together this amazing testing program, which includes those public roads and we do a lot of work in simulation – five billion miles in computer simulation – testing our software and our sensing. We’ve developed tens of thousands of actual physical tests that really put our technology through its paces and ensure that it’s strong and capable and of course very, very safe."
Referring to the Tempe accident, Krafcik added, "We have a lot of confidence that our technology would be robust and would be able to handle situations like that one.”
The Uber operator behind the wheel was not in physical control because the car was operating autonomously at about 40 mph, police said.
Tempe Police Department’s preliminary investigation showed that impairment was likely not a factor. Uber is cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Tempe Police in the investigation.
Tempe police released video evidence on Wednesday that appears to show Herzberg walking a bicycle across the left lane before entering the right lane and being struck. She is walking in a dimly lit portion of the road and becomes visible in the Uber’s headlights a split second before the accident.
The dashcam footage shows the driver, identified by police as Rafaela Vasquez, looking down at an object out of the camera’s view as the accident occurred.
Police and the NTSB are gathering and analyzing the vehicle’s technology and data transmitted to Uber. The vehicle was equipped with cameras that provided police additional evidence.
“It will definitely assist in the investigation, without a doubt,” Tempe Police Sgt. Ronald Elcock said.
The investigation will likely take months to determine who was at fault, Breyer said.
“The work of the detectives just got that much more complex, and we are always off from knowing” who was at fault,” he said.
That complexity became apparent when Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir made comments to the San Francisco Chronicle that seemed to steer fault away from Uber.
Moir told the paper, “I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident, either ... I won’t rule out the potential to file charges against the (backup driver) in the Uber vehicle.”
“The driver said it was like a flash; the person walked out in front of them. (Her) first alert to the collision was the sound of the collision,” Moir said, adding:
“It’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway.”
Moir also seemed to pin the blame on Herzberg by emphasizing the fact that she was outside the crosswalk.
But Herzberg’s friend and Mesa resident Carole Kimmerle told the Guardian that the victim “was not in any way unsafe. She rode a bike everywhere. She was very cautious of the laws.”
Kimmerle told the Guardian she thinks negligent homicide charges should be filed and that government also should be held accountable. Another friend, Deniel Klapthor, said, “Uber should be shut down for it.”
Tempe police later said in a press release, “Chief Moir and the Tempe Police Department would like to reaffirm that fault has not been determined in this case. Tempe police detectives will complete the investigation and it will subsequently be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted.”
Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order on March 1 that enacted stricter rules on driverless vehicle testing in the state. The order requires the vehicles to comply with voluntary rules set out by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017.
Ducey’s order also deals with the question of liability in the event of a traffic violation, stating that the “person testing or operating the fully autonomous vehicle may be issued a traffic citation or other applicable penalty in the event the vehicle fails to comply with traffic and/or motor vehicle laws.”
For the purposes of this order, the word “person” likely refers to the company operating the autonomous vehicle, not the employee or contractor who may be behind the wheel, Breyer said.
Beyond criminal accountability, the crash also could result in a civil suit.
Breyer said the phrase “or other applicable penalty” in Ducey’s executive order likely would include civil damages.
In an interview with the Guardian, University of South Carolina assistant professor Bryant Walker Smith said that if Herzberg’s family pursued a civil case, a lawyer could claim negligence. Smith is an autonomous vehicle legal expert who also is affiliated with Stanford Law School’s The Center for Internet and Society.
Based on the findings of pending investigations, those negligence claims could include arguments that Uber, the operator behind the wheel, and/or the companies behind the technology were liable, Smith told The Guardian.
“Although this appalling video isn’t the full picture,” he later said, “it strongly suggests a failure by Uber’s automated driving system and a lack of due care by Uber’s driver” as well as by the victim.
He noted that the Uber car’s lidar and radar detection should have detected Herzberg.
He also said that Herzberg appears about two seconds before the end of the video and that an alert driver may have had time to at least swerve or attempt to brake.
Complicating the case further is that Arizona is one of the few states in the country with a pure comparative negligence or pure comparative fault law – meaning anyone involved in a crash is responsible only for their own actions
The law states that “the full damages shall be reduced in proportion to the relative degree of the claimant’s fault which is a proximate cause of the injury or death, if any.”
Breyer said this could steer most, if not all, fault away from the driver.
“In reality, whoever is hired is not realistically going to have responsibility for all of the technology behind these vehicles,” he said. “Whatever comparative fault, if there is any, would probably be limited.”
Beyond the question of fault, the tragic crash has reignited a national debate over the safety of driverless vehicles.
An Ipsos study of over 1,000 adults from across the country conducted in late 2017 found that 22 percent of Americans favor autonomous vehicles and cannot wait to use them while 24 percent will not use them at all.
The study found that a majority of respondents expressed both interest and uncertainty in self-driving vehicles.
Waymo launched the Let’s Talk Self-Driving campaign last year in collaboration with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, East Valley Partnership and other groups.
The campaign emphasizes the safety benefits of self-driving cars, including stating that 94 percent of car crashes involve human error.
While the technology does have the potential to reduce traffic accidents, Smith wrote in a blog post on The Center for Internet and Society website:
“Automated driving is a challenging work in progress that may never be perfected, and I would be skeptical of anyone who claims that automated driving is a panacea – or who expresses shock that it is not.”
He also wrote, “However, this incident was uncomfortably soon in the history of automated driving. In the United States, there’s about one fatality for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled, and automated vehicles are nowhere close to reaching this many real-world miles.”
Arizona public officials have, by and large, not shared that skepticism. Uber, Waymo and the automated vehicle industry have benefited from widespread support from public officials in the state.
Uber initially came to Arizona in 2016 after the company failed to comply with California’s law governing autonomous vehicles and the state revoked registration for its vehicles.
In response, Ducey tweeted, “This is what OVER-regulation looks like! #ditchcalifornia.”
Arizona eventually attracted the company with its less-cumbersome regulatory environment. At the time, the only rules governing the industry came from a one-and-a-half-page executive order signed by Ducey in 2015.
In response to the crash, a spokesman for Ducey’s office said, “Public safety is our top priority, and we are in communication with law enforcement, which is investigating the accident and gathering facts, as well as Uber.”
