While their older counterparts suffered a narrow, last-inning loss in the District 13 tournament, the Ahwatukee Little League 10-and-under all-stars won their district title in dominating style and advanced to the Arizona Little League State Tournament in Tucson.
On Tuesday, July 17, they continued their march toward a state championship, beating Arcadia, 1-0, in an elimination game to stay alive and in the tournament. Ahwatukee faces Tucson Sunnyside today. July 18, at 7:45 pm in Tucson in another elimination game.
After breezing to victory in their opener at state, Ahwatukee boys dropped their second game, putting them in an elimination game against Arcadia in the double-elimination format.
The Ahwatukee All-Stars are competing for the highest honor in their age group, which ends with state tournaments.
Although facing elimination with another loss earlier this week, Ahwatukee assistant coach Matt Garvy said pressure on the kids is virtually non-existent.
“The good thing about this age is it's pretty blissful. I think sometimes it's more important to adults, which is kind of a mistake,” Garvy said, “The kids just love to play whoever they're going to throw out there to play against us, and they’re having a lot of fun.”
Garvy said the focus of the coaching staff remains keeping the game simple: hitting, fielding and pitching. Without quirky schemes and strategies that might stray from the basics, the coaches count on the talent of the players to shine through.
Regardless of how the tournament ends for Ahwatukee, league president and 10-and-under coach Geoff Ball said representation in the state tournament shows a close-knit Ahwatukee community with local kids signing up for Little League Baseball.
“Little League used to be everything, right? All kids who were interested in baseball used to play Little League. Now, kids play on travel teams and club ball, and they play in many different environments where if someone pays $100 or $200, $300, they can go play somewhere else,” Ball said. “And there’s nothing wrong with that. Some of our kids do that when this season ends. But playing well here shows parents we’re a good league, and it's very important for us continuing the legacy of Ahwatukee Little League Baseball.”
Beyond the chance to play against the top competition in Arizona, a rare opportunity for the kids, the experience is like a large family vacation with a group of players that have grown close since being selected to the team in early June.
In fact, Ben Ball, an Ahwatukee all-star, and son of Geoff Ball, said memories that he and his teammates create with players they have played with and against for years is as important as the games.
“There’s a lot of good teams. I also like traveling with the whole team and staying at the hotel and, like, running around and just kind of being wild kids,” the younger Ball said.
The experience also prepares them for future state and district tournaments for the all-stars, many of whom will eventually represent Ahwatukee on the 12-and-under team in two years. For now, Ball said his kids look up to the older generations and want to emulate, and even improve on their success.
“There’s definitely some politics among the parents and coaches for who should be all-stars. The kids, though, they know which players are really, really good, and they go to those kids and you hear them talking about the 12-year-old kids who are very good and wanting to be like them and do what they've done,” Geoff Ball said.
Ben Ball added, “We always watch the older kids, and we’ll mess around and pretend to be them at practice and laugh about it.”
Garvy said the season already is a success, and the kids on this all-star team will be well-prepared for whatever lies ahead in their baseball futures.
“Geoff (Ball) just kind of had a vision that Ahwatukee could do this, and he's an unbelievable organizer and communicator with kids,” Garvy said. “We really got a great group of kids that respond well.”
Members of the District 13 championship team that advanced to the state tournament in Tucson: Ben Ball, Madden Dietz, Hudson Droz, George Garvy, Carter Jacobson, Teague McCarthy, Caden Miller, Carter Moore, Ben Romaine, Jason Ruiz, Davis Schapler, Chris Sinacori, Daniel Zubey, Coaches: Geoff Ball, Chris Sinacori and Matt Garvy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.