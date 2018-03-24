They met as colleagues on the reservations desk for Southwest Airlines in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Now, as they head toward their 20th wedding anniversary in June, Mary Jo and Mike Santistevan have become a power couple in residential real estate.
The Ahwatukee couple, parents to two grown sons, Jordan and Jakob, were ranked Number 1 for 2017 among nearly 1,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Brokerage agents for a combination of gross commission income, units and volume.
They also were ranked 59th among 43,000 agents and teams in the Berkshire Hathaway’s national network at the company’s convention earlier this month.
As a team, they sold 167 homes ran up over $54 million in gross sales across Maricopa County, with a primary focus on Ahwatukee and the Southeast Valley. Their single biggest closing was $1.5 million.
Mary Jo, licensed since 2007, and her husband, who got his license a year later, work in tandem.
“We work together on all of our transactions,” she said.
Their work has drawn raves from clients.
“being first time home buyers, and also having to start the search from across the country, we were a little worried and nervous about what lie ahead of us,” one client said. “But the stress of the whole process was significantly reduced, because Mary Jo and Mike were there with us every step of the way...answering any questions at any time of the day, offering guidance during the bid and inspection process, and giving us names of contractors/inspectors/roofers during and after the purchase of our home.
“Honestly, these two are exceptional,” she added. “They were professional, diligent, honest, and we never felt that their guidance was anything but in our best interest. Not only do they work hard and are very professional, but they are fun, friendly and just enjoyable people to be around.”
Another relocating couple echoed that praise, stating, “They researched potential areas to look and took time out of their busy day to show us around for a week.”
Mike Santistevan makes no secret behind what earned that praise: “In this very competitive business of real estate, quality service makes the difference,” he states on his website.
Information: msantistevan.arizonapropertiesrealestate.com or 480-510-3150.
