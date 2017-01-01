Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee woman finds success with gluten-free goods baked at home When Melissa Lemme of Ahwatukee wanted to name her baking business, the only people in an informal focus who balked at her favorite were her kids.She had picked other names only to find their website domains had already been taken.“They said, ‘No! We get teased all the time about “Lemme do this” and “Lemme do that!"’ I didn't grow up with the name, just luckily married into it, so I went against their wishes and sided with the friends,” she recalled.And that’s how Lemme Eat Gluten was born nearly two years ago at a home-kitchen-based business at the 24-year Ahwatukee resident’s house.The California native operates a bake-to-order business that involves the whole family in a way.Lemme and two of her four kids were the inspiration of sorts for her gluten-free baked goods: All three are celiac, a genetic autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine and has been linked to as many as 200 different symptoms.

Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.The owner of AZ Property Inspections, he inspects new and existing homes on behalf of prospective buyers and their agents, spending an average three hours with every house he scrutinizes.Recently, the American Society of Home Inspectors honored O’Neall for marking his 20th years as one of their own.Over those two decades, he has conducted more than13,000 inspections. He currently supervises three other inspectors, works for the state Department of Real Estate and teaches both Realtors and future inspectors on the fine art of examining every nook and cranny of a house.Before moving here in 1996, O’Neal was a sales director in New York City for an environmental consulting firm who was involved in commercial real estate and building restoration projects.“On the weekends, I loved doing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects on the suburban home that my wife and I bought as newlyweds,” he recalled.