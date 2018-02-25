Ahwatukee Foothills News

Breaking News

Ahwatukee News

  • Store has new, high-tech way to save dunked phones

    A new technology at Verizon TCC stores is so good, a spokesman says, not only will it save a wet phone, “it’ll blow the customers’ socks off.”Redux, a new drying technology, is featured at all Verizon TCC stores.The Redux machine is the size of a shoebox and uses a vacuum chamber to lower the boiling point of water and safely eliminate all moisture trapped within a phone. In layman’s terms, the machine revives the phone to its previous glory.Before Redux, James Shrake, the business development manager at TCC, has delivered the bad news about customers’ water-damaged phones.“I’ve had to tell hundreds of customers ‘I’m sorry, your data is gone,’” Shrake said.The Redux machine can save contacts, messages and photos in a process that takes less than one hour. It has even been recovered devices from more than just water damage; the Redux has also saved phones from tomato soup, Windex, sweet tea, red wine and beer.

  • DiCiccio rips city’s fiscal strategy, citing public safety threat

    City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said a budget forecast released last week by the Phoenix city manager’s office shows a need for a “real strategic plan” to resolve a structural deficit and control pensions costs.DiCiccio, whose district includes Ahwatukee, made the remarks to his constituents after the city manager released a forecast that showed some revenue increases during the remainder of the current fiscal year as well as some troubling signals.One of the biggest involved public safety, where the city manager suggested rising pension costs may impact the number of police officers the city will be able to hire.“The increasing public safety pension costs will add significant pressure to the general fund budget going forward,” the report said. “Additionally, these increases also are expected to impact the number of sworn police officers and firefighters that can be sustained with existing resources.”Additionally, it said, “the accelerated hiring in Police and Fire are also placing a significant burden on both department's aging vehicle fleet. Funding will be needed to replace aging patrol cars and fire apparatus over the next few fiscal years.”The report also stated that now that the state is collecting all sales taxes and then giving municipalities their share, cities are getting less than when they collecting the levy themselves.

  • Breaking these bad habits can help save your house

    A new year means it is time to break those deplorable habits that are hurting your home.The damage it sustains—scratches on the hardwood floors, a neglected leaky spot on the ceiling—will one day come back and take a bite out of your finances in the guise of costly repairs.“It’s tempting for homeowners to get caught up in dreaming about the cool stuff they plan to do—the kitchen makeover with the big, six-burner commercial-grade stove, or the dinner parties on the yet-to-be-built backyard deck,” said remodeling expert John Riha.“But good homeownership is in the details, like doing regular maintenance and smaller routine projects that can head off major repair bills,” he told Realtor.comPeople can save time and money by breaking a few bad home-owning habits like the ones below.Thinking “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” Wrong! Appliances, furnaces, paint jobs, and hardwood floors all need regular maintenance, whether they look as if they need it or not. Home exteriors need to be repainted every four or five years, before you see peel or rot. HVAC filters should be cleaned or replaced every month.

  • Pecos Road widening, construction hassles start next week

    Bicyclists will lose their lanes and motorists can expect every-day hassles as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins major work along Pecos Road next week in preparation for the South Mountain Freeway constriction.Work starting Monday will focus on widening the eastbound lanes of Pecos Road to create two additional lanes that will allow for continuous traffic in both directions along Pecos Road while the freeway is being built.Pecos Road originally was planned to be shut-down during freeway construction and ADOT announced the change in plans during a public meeting in Ahwatukee last September. The move likely will reduce at least some of the additional traffic that has been expected on Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road during freeway work.ADOT said it hopes to complete the widening project by March, but in the meantime people can expect the following:·         Closing of shoulders and bike lanes;·         Relocating of street lights and the installation of temporary traffic signals;

  • New county center aims to support women entrepreneurs

    More women are starting and succeeding as U.S. small-business owners and entrepreneurs—many in industries once considered unthinkable for them—than men, yet average annual revenues of women-owned businesses are lower than those of their male counterparts.The 2015 State of Women-Owned Business Report (AMEX Open, 2015) estimated that women started 1,200 new businesses every day during the past year, up from an average of 740 a day the year prior. Four out of 10 new firms are now started by women.In Arizona, from 2007 to 2012, the number of women-owned businesses increased by 44,370, or 32.1 percent, to 182,425, according to the National Women’s Business Council.  Nationally, there are 23 states (and the District of Columbia) where post-recession woman-owned firm growth has not caught up to pre-recession numbers. This includes six states where post-recession growth of women-owned firms is still less than half of what it was in the 2002-2007 pre-recession period. Arizona is among those six.Interestingly, the report states: “The real issue at hand is not getting more women to start business, but rather providing support to women who are already in business to enable them to grow their enterprises to the next level. The AMEX Open report recommends that policy and programmatic support target firms with five to nine employees, and those aiming at, but just shy of, the million-dollar mark.”The McKinsey Institute projects that if women business owners achieved the same level of success as their male counterparts, $3.2 trillion in revenues and employ 16 million people.

  • A brief guide to Medicare premiums, co-pays and deductibles

    Not long ago, I had dinner with a group of friends from college. One of the big topics of conversation was Medicare, for which we’ll all be eligible in the next several years.One of the biggest questions about Medicare was, “How much is it going to cost me?”Like private health insurance, Medicare has premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. These costs can—and often do—change from year to year. What you actually pay depends on your work history, income and inflation.Only about 1 percent of people with Medicare pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospitalization, skilled nursing care, and some home health services. That’s because they paid Medicare paycheck deductions for 40 quarters or longer during their working lives.Most people do, however, pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part B, which covers doctor fees, outpatient treatment, durable medical equipment, and other items. Part B premiums are rising for next year, but for most people, the increase won’t be very much.The law protects most seniors from Part B premium hikes if the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in their Social Security benefit doesn’t go up in a given year. Since the Social Security COLA for 2017 will be .3 percent, about 70 percent of Medicare beneficiaries will pay an average Part B premium of $109 per month in 2017. That’s up from $104.90 for the past four years.

Arts & Life

Ask Mikey Book Reviews Movie Reviews Recipes

  • Breaking: Dates announced for Broadway hit 'Hamilton' to play at ASU Gammage

    ASU Gammage has announced that the highly anticipated Broadway show “Hamilton” will play at the venue January 30 to February 25, 2018.Previously published schedules showed “Hamilton” as part of the 2017-2018 Desert Schools Broadway Across America season lineup, but dates for the performance had not been announced.“It will be the first engagement of ‘Hamilton’ on a college campus,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage and associate vice president/cultural affairs for ASU.That schedule includes 32 performances, Jennings-Roggensack added.“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona. ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway, and that continues with a full four weeks of ‘Hamilton’ here at ASU,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “We are truly excited for something special.”According to ASU Gammage officials, the best way to ensure the ability to purchase tickets is through a 2017-2018 season subscription. Season ticket holders will be eligible to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

  • Racing museum in Phoenix packs a lot of history within its walls

    There is a lot of racing history packed within the walls of the Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum in Phoenix, and it all started as a gimmick that a local businessman cooked up to draw racing fans into his stores.“A gentleman named Steve Stroud, a local business owner, came to me and wanted to display some cars in the lobbies of his local stores,” said Mickey Meyer, director of operations for the museum, at 3534 E. Broadway Road.“At first he didn’t realize how much exposure it would bring him and how many people would come in just to look at the cars and leave.”Stroud, 66, recently passed away after a battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on in the 15,000-square-foot facility that houses memorabilia and race cars from dirt tracks where many of the country’s best drivers learned their craft.The museum houses thousands of items. There are more than 25 race cars including a 1933 sprint car and another car owned and driven by Al Unser. There are hundreds of photos, including some of several current NASCAR drivers from their sprint car days.The Bobby Ball Memorial Cup, a trophy to the annual winner of the Bobby Ball Memorial Race at the Arizona Fairgrounds, is housed there. Winners featured on the trophy include four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt and Phoenix-born racing hero Jimmy Bryan, who won the 1958 Indy 500 before dying two years later at 33 from injuries sustained in a crash.

  • Holocaust hero is subject of a play at Chandler Center for the Arts

    The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, East Valley Jewish Community Center and city of Chandler are co-sponsoring a Holocaust play as part of the community’s annual Celebration of Unity.A series of events is held by the city in January to honor Chandler’s heritage and diversity, along with the spirit, ideals, life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement.The play, titled “Life in a Jar: The Irena Sendler Story,” will be presented Jan. 12 at the Chandler Center for Performing Arts.The 80-minute performance touches on the Holocaust, ethics, education, respect and unsung heroes and brings a message of hope, not despair.It originated in a small classroom in a small town in the Midwest in 1989 when four girls were challenged by a teacher to create a National History Day project that would illuminate his classroom motto: "He who changes one person, changes the world entire."The students discovered the little-told story of Irena Sendler, a Polish Christian woman who smuggled 2,500 children out of the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. The world soon caught notice of this unsung hero of the Holocaust and her accomplishments and ultimately led to her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.    

  • The legendary Doc Holliday: Wyatt Earp reveals the man behind the myth

    The American Southwest created numerous legendary names, and one of the biggest continues to be John Henry “Doc” Holliday. The dentist who became a gambler, gunman, lawman and—arguably—an outlaw carries a special connection to Arizona, thanks to the famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone.While that particular fight—and the news reports, books and movies that retell and dramatize it—made him a legend, not many people know much about Doc Holliday the man.For example, you might not expect him to utter this line: "The secret to survival in a town like Dodge is to keep your back to the wall, an eye on the door and an ear open for the unexpected. Whenever I hear gunfire, I am flat on the floor. Since I left George, I have become intimate with a lot of floors.”Revealing the true historical person behind the legend is the purpose of the play “The Gentleman Doc Holliday,” from Wyatt and Terry Earp.Wyatt Earp happens to be the great-nephew of the Wyatt Earp, another legendary name from the O.K. Corral and a close friend of Holliday. In 1996, playwright—and Earp's wife—Terry Earp wrote a play titled “Wyatt Earp: A life on The Frontier.”While originally meant for another actor, a scheduling conflict meant Wyatt Earp fortuitously ended up in the starring role. The play now boasts more than 720 performances around North America and an AriZoni Award.

  • It’s time to cast your votes for the Best of Ahwatukee

    After the year we just went through, the last thing most of you probably want to hear me say is: It’s time to vote.This time, it will be fun, as the Ahwatukee Foothills News rolls out its annual Best of Ahwatukee selection.Yes, I know, social media and the internet in general have made lists and voting for best of this and that almost tiresome for many of us.But what sets this poll apart are two things: • You and you alone decide.• Everyone and every business you select serves you and your neighbors directly, in your back yard, down the block, or near an HOA a few miles away.

  • East Valley theater company gets sellouts with traditional productions

    For David Hock, owner and executive producer of Scottsdale Musical Theater Company—which actually rehearses in Phoenix and performs in Tempe—it's all about the big shows.“My whole thing is bringing Broadway's favorites back to life,” he says.That explains why in just the past two years his theater company put on major shows like “The Producers,” “Hello Dolly,” “Gypsy” and, most recently, “My Fair Lady.”Next up, SMTC will continue to fulfill Hock's mission with the 1950 Broadway hit “Guys and Dolls.” It runs Thursday-Sunday at Tempe Center for the Arts.This tale of love and luck became an instant hit when first released, a very successful film in 1955 with Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, and it still sees regular revivals on Broadway and London's West End.For theater-goers, it offers instantly recognizable names like Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide, and timeless tunes, such as “Luck Be A Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down You're Rocking The Boat.”

In Your Neighborhood

  • In the Neighborhood: Computer organization for women honors Skylar Smith of Ahwatukee

    Several Ahwatukee young people have been cited for scholastic or other achievements in recent weeks.Leading the pack is Skylar Smith, a junior at Xavier College Preparatory, who, along with classmate Gillian Vaughn, received an honorable mention in the National Center for Women and Information Technology organization’s "Aspirations in Computing" program.Skylar was cited for her “demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education.”The daughter of Rhonda and Clark Smith, Skylar is an honors and AP student at Xavier, and maintains a 4.5 weighted (4.0 unweighted) great point average.  She is involved in numerous campus groups, including the student newspaper (X-Press), yearbook (Xavierian), Key Club, mock trial team, and robotics club.  She also volunteers in the neurological unit at St. Joseph's Hospital and recently won a Scholastic Art and Writing Award.NCWIT is a community of more than 850 prominent corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and non-profits working to increase girls' and women's participation in technology and computing.

  • Two Ahwatukee neighborhoods discouraged by city response to complaints of street conditions

    Residents in two nearly adjacent Ahwatukee neighborhoods have learned that when it comes to Phoenix City Hall, the squeaky wheel sometimes gets only partially greased.Residents around Ray Road and Ranch Circle North and homeowners in two developments less than a mile west say that even when the city Street Transportation Department has responded to their complaints about the condition of their streets, crews end up doing a shoddy job.“I went from being highly encouraged to discouraged,” said Julie Freemole, who last fall took Mayor Greg Stanton at his word during his appearance Sept. 30 at a breakfast sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.During his speech, Stanton talked of the estimated $3 billion the city would raise over the next 30 years for street repairs as the result of a sales tax voters approved when they voted for Proposition 104 in 2015.Encouraging residents to complain if they run into rugged stretches of streets in Ahwatukee, he said: “If you know of a particular pothole, let me and Councilman (Sal) DiCiccio know, because you did vote for Proposition 104.”Freemole wrote to both officials, expressing her unhappiness with the condition of Ray Road in her neighborhood.

  • At age 10, Ahwatukee boy is becoming a classical pianist

    At 10 years old, Lawrence Wen of Ahwatukee has already accomplished a few things as a budding classical pianist.The Keystone Montessori School fourth-grader won the Arizona Young Artist Piano Competition and a similar contest sponsored by the East Valley Music Teachers Association.Now he is getting ready to perform for the general public at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Arizona Piano Company, 4134 E. Wood St., Phoenix, for MusicaNova Orchestra’s “Beautiful Strings II” celebration of harp and piano.The son of Hua Song and Shengmin Wen, Lawrence is one of four “virtuoso musicians” scheduled to play.Inspired by his older brother’s skills at the violin, Lawrence took up piano when he was 5 years old, his father said. “Lawrence liked it and so he decided to play too,” Wen explained.Wen said his son practices 12 hours a week, but still finds the time to play soccer and tennis, swim, play video games and hang out with his friends.

