Ahwatukee Foothills News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ahwatukee News

  • Uber moves self-driving car testing not far from Ahwatukee

    Uber will be setting up shop for its fleet of self-driving cars not far from Ahwatukee, according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.Ducey on social media aggressively wooed the ride-hailing technology company last week as it tussled with California state transportation officials over whether a permit was needed to test self-driving cars in San Francisco.“This is what OVER-regulation looks like! #ditchcalifornia,” Ducey said in a Dec. 21 tweet, quickly followed by “California may not want you: but AZ does!”Uber took California regulators by surprise when it suddenly began testing self-driving Volvos on San Francisco streets. State officials insisted that Uber needed to apply for and receive a $150 permit.Headquartered in San Francisco, Uber insisted that the vehicles were not fully autonomous, since they had drivers behind the wheel ready to take control if needed.On Dec. 22, after the state revoked the registrations of the vehicles, Uber loaded its cars onto the back of a self-driving Otto truck, a startup that Uber acquired in August.

  • True Life trial in tax fight won’t occur before next year

    The multi-million court fight over True Life Companies’ taxes for the Ahwatukee Lakes golf course won’t get to trial for more than a year.State Superior Court Judge Christopher T. Whitten signed a scheduling order that sets a 10-minute conference call o April 20 to discuss a trial on True Life’s suit against Maricopa County over the way it has assessed the 101-acre course, which was closed in 2013.True Life has argued that the site should still be taxed as a golf course even though company executives have repeatedly said it will never be one against.Although the amount of taxes the company owes is not known, the county assessor has retroactively levied a $1.3 million in back taxes.A golf course is taxed at a lower rate. But if the property ceases to be used as a course as required by a community’s covenants, conditions and regulations, the county can go back and penalize it.True Life last month also filed a challenge to the county assessor’s refusal to treat the site as a golf course for the taxes it owes in 2017.

  • U of A study: golf worth $3.9 billion to state economy in 2014

    Arizona’s golf industry made a total estimated economic contribution of $3.9 billion in sales to the state economy in 2014, according to a study released last month by the University of Arizona.And golf facilities generated a $1.1 billion profit for their owners, it adds.The study, partially funded by several golf resorts and golf associations in the state, is the first of its kind in more than 10 years.For Ahwatukee, where one of its four courses has been closed since 2013 and another is troubled, the study contains a stunning disclosure: “Residential real estate premiums associated with all homes ever built in golf course communities in Arizona were estimated to be nearly $2.1 billion.”Homeowners in both Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Club and Club West have contended that those premiums are an important part of the value of their homes and that it’s been adversely affected in recent years. The Lakes course was closed in 2013 and is now basically dirt while Club West’s HOA board is suing owner Wilson Gee for failing to provide enough water and maintenance to maintain the course properly.The U of A study said the total golf industry contribution to Arizona’s economy in 2014 can be broken down into: $2.5 billion from course operations, $1.1 billion from tourism and $347 million from golf-related businesses.

  • Ahwatukee Kiwanians made Christmas special for kids in group foster homes

    Ahwatukee Kiwanis member Andi Pettyjohn for several years has taken a special interest in helping foster children living in group homes.So it’s no surprise that she said she “woke on Christmas morning with a sense of joy that there were 176 kids in foster group homes who had gifts to unwrap under the Christmas tree thanks to the efforts of the Kiwanis Club and community members. “For the fifth consecutive year, Pettyjohn led the club in a collection of gifts for 91 kids in 11 group homes, raising the largest number of presents yet with the help of Avnet of Tempe.“Many people do not even realize that many foster youth are not housed with foster families, but live with up to 14 other children in a house with round-the-clock staff,” Pettyjohn said.“The special thing about the Avnet group is that they purchased gifts specifically from each child’s ‘wish list,’” she added. “The most interesting was the box of food for the girl who had said on her wish that she wanted “food, LOT’S OF FOOD.”“Many of the homes received bake goods, thanks to community members who donated goodies,” she said.

  • At age 10, Ahwatukee boy is becoming a classical pianist

    At 10 years old, Lawrence Wen of Ahwatukee has already accomplished a few things as a budding classical pianist.The Keystone Montessori School fourth-grader won the Arizona Young Artist Piano Competition and a similar contest sponsored by the East Valley Music Teachers Association.Now he is getting ready to perform for the general public at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Arizona Piano Company, 4134 E. Wood St., Phoenix, for MusicaNova Orchestra’s “Beautiful Strings II” celebration of harp and piano.The son of Hua Song and Shengmin Wen, Lawrence is one of four “virtuoso musicians” scheduled to play.Inspired by his older brother’s skills at the violin, Lawrence took up piano when he was 5 years old, his father said. “Lawrence liked it and so he decided to play too,” Wen explained.Wen said his son practices 12 hours of week, but still finds the time to play soccer and tennis, swim, play video games and hang out with his friends.

  • Highway agencies deny that freeway work disturbed 20 Native American graves

    The likely final effort to stop construction of the South Mountain Freeway until a federal appeals court rules on an appeal by opponents may come down to an argument over whether work crews have disturbed as many as 20 sacred North American grave sites.In a petition seeking a temporary injunction against the state’s most expensive highway project in history, the Gila River Indian Community told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that work so far “has resulted in the disturbance of over 20 ancestral graves, which is viewed as erosion of Community members’ connection with their ancestors and of their spiritual well-being.”But in nearly 150 pages of documents filed with the panel recently, the Federal Highway Administration denied the allegation.It included a 23-page sworn affidavit from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project director that said only two graves were identified and the remains were handled in a way that “complied with all applicable laws, regulations, guidance, the programmatic agreement, and the burial agreement” between the Gila Community and state and federal highway agencies.Meanwhile, ADOT continued to indicate last week it would be ramping up the freeway project in coming weeks. On Monday, it will permanently close the Pecos Road access to the Park and Ride lot at 40th Street and Pecos.ADOT also said motorists can expect Pecos Road to be shut down on the weekends this month for utility line relocations, although it said specific dates were still being determined.

Arts & Life

Ask Mikey Book Reviews Movie Reviews Recipes

  • Racing museum in Phoenix packs a lot of history within its walls

     There is a lot of racing history packed within the walls of the Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum in Phoenix, and it all started as a gimmick that a local businessman cooked up to draw racing fans into his stores.“A gentleman named Steve Stroud, a local business owner, came to me and wanted to display some cars in the lobbies of his local stores,” said Mickey Meyer, director of operations for the museum, at 3534 E. Broadway Road.“At first he didn’t realize how much exposure it would bring him and how many people would come in just to look at the cars and leave.”Stroud, 66, recently passed away after a battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on in the 15,000-square-foot facility that houses memorabilia and race cars from dirt tracks where many of the country’s best drivers learned their craft.The museum houses thousands of items. There are more than 25 race cars including a 1933 sprint car and another car owned and driven by Al Unser. There are hundreds of photos, including some of several current NASCAR drivers from their sprint car days.

  • Holocaust hero is subject of a play at Chandler Center for the Arts

    The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, East Valley Jewish Community Center and city of Chandler are co-sponsoring a Holocaust play as part of the community’s annual Celebration of Unity.A series of events is held by the city in January to honor Chandler’s heritage and diversity, along with the spirit, ideals, life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement.The play, titled “Life in a Jar: The Irena Sendler Story,” will be presented Jan. 12 at the Chandler Center for Performing Arts.The 80-minute performance touches on the Holocaust, ethics, education, respect and unsung heroes and brings a message of hope, not despair.It originated in a small classroom in a small town in the Midwest in 1989 when four girls were challenged by a teacher to create a National History Day project that would illuminate his classroom motto: "He who changes one person, changes the world entire."The students discovered the little-told story of Irena Sendler, a Polish Christian woman who smuggled 2,500 children out of the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. The world soon caught notice of this unsung hero of the Holocaust and her accomplishments and ultimately led to her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.    

  • The legendary Doc Holliday: Wyatt Earp reveals the man behind the myth

     The American Southwest created numerous legendary names, and one of the biggest continues to be John Henry “Doc” Holliday. The dentist who became a gambler, gunman, lawman and—arguably—an outlaw carries a special connection to Arizona, thanks to the famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone.While that particular fight—and the news reports, books and movies that retell and dramatize it—made him a legend, not many people know much about Doc Holliday the man.For example, you might not expect him to utter this line: "The secret to survival in a town like Dodge is to keep your back to the wall, an eye on the door and an ear open for the unexpected. Whenever I hear gunfire, I am flat on the floor. Since I left George, I have become intimate with a lot of floors.”Revealing the true historical person behind the legend is the purpose of the play “The Gentleman Doc Holliday,” from Wyatt and Terry Earp.Wyatt Earp happens to be the great-nephew of the Wyatt Earp, another legendary name from the O.K. Corral and a close friend of Holliday. In 1996, playwright—and Earp's wife—Terry Earp wrote a play titled “Wyatt Earp: A life on The Frontier.”

  • It’s time to cast your votes for the Best of Ahwatukee

    After the year we just went through, the last thing most of you probably want to hear me say is: It’s time to vote.This time, it will be fun, as the Ahwatukee Foothills News rolls out its annual Best of Ahwatukee selection.Yes, I know, social media and the internet in general have made lists and voting for best of this and that almost tiresome for many of us.But what sets this poll apart are two things: • You and you alone decide.• Everyone and every business you select serves you and your neighbors directly, in your back yard, down the block, or near an HOA a few miles away.

  • East Valley theater company gets sellouts with traditional productions

    For David Hock, owner and executive producer of Scottsdale Musical Theater Company—which actually rehearses in Phoenix and performs in Tempe—it's all about the big shows.“My whole thing is bringing Broadway's favorites back to life,” he says.That explains why in just the past two years his theater company put on major shows like “The Producers,” “Hello Dolly,” “Gypsy” and, most recently, “My Fair Lady.”Next up, SMTC will continue to fulfill Hock's mission with the 1950 Broadway hit “Guys and Dolls.” It runs Thursday-Sunday at Tempe Center for the Arts.This tale of love and luck became an instant hit when first released, a very successful film in 1955 with Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, and it still sees regular revivals on Broadway and London's West End.For theater-goers, it offers instantly recognizable names like Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide, and timeless tunes, such as “Luck Be A Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down You're Rocking The Boat.”

  • In search of a quieter New Year’s Eve out? Check out these spots

    Anyone who wants to ring in the New Year without squeezing through crowds at busy resorts or clubs can find lots of more low-key entertainment in and around Ahwatukee.Local restaurants, theaters, coffee shops and other venues will give people a chance to unwind and have fun without having to spend a fortune, get glammed up or dodge drunken revelers. Families can even bring little ones to toast the New Year with non-alcoholic drinks before their children’s bedtime.Pomegranate Café, a vegan restaurant with vegetarian options on East Chandler Boulevard near 40th Street, Ahwatukee, is serving a special dinner featuring a cauliflower picatta with spaghetti squash pasta and lemon beurre blanc on New Year’s Eve.The dinner, which will cost $35 a person, also includes a winter jewel salad with pomegranate vinaigrette, a POM-Berry champagne sparkler and tiramisu trifle.“We’re really excited,” Pomegranate Café owner Cassie Tolman said. “We’re a really chill community-oriented spot.“If you want to just be part of a neighborhood and enjoy a nice evening out, this is the place to go,” Tolman added. “We really don’t have a big drinking crowd; we offer really select, fresh organic cocktails and wine and beer (and) fun non-alcoholic drinks.”

In Your Neighborhood

  • At age 10, Ahwatukee boy is becoming a classical pianist

    At 10 years old, Lawrence Wen of Ahwatukee has already accomplished a few things as a budding classical pianist.The Keystone Montessori School fourth-grader won the Arizona Young Artist Piano Competition and a similar contest sponsored by the East Valley Music Teachers Association.Now he is getting ready to perform for the general public at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Arizona Piano Company, 4134 E. Wood St., Phoenix, for MusicaNova Orchestra’s “Beautiful Strings II” celebration of harp and piano.The son of Hua Song and Shengmin Wen, Lawrence is one of four “virtuoso musicians” scheduled to play.Inspired by his older brother’s skills at the violin, Lawrence took up piano when he was 5 years old, his father said. “Lawrence liked it and so he decided to play too,” Wen explained.Wen said his son practices 12 hours of week, but still finds the time to play soccer and tennis, swim, play video games and hang out with his friends.

  • Ahwatukee family struck by flood still in harm’s way

    When Stacy Schwartz and husband Ronnie O’Steen look around their Ahwatukee home, they see reminders of monsoon season and not the holiday season wherever they turn.Walls are still partially ripped apart, some of the kitchen plumbing is still exposed and the backyard is still scarred by the torrential runoff from South Mountain that literally singled out their home among 22 others on S. Mandan Street after an intense downpour July 18.The torrent of water leveled the five-foot-tall concrete block wall in their backyard, covered their floors with about three inches of water and mud, and demolished an estimated $20,000 worth of repairs O’Steen had nearly completed on the walls and floors damaged by a similar flood in September 2014.In the days following the flood, friends, neighbors and strangers tried to help.Congregants at Mountain View Lutheran Church brought towels and other necessities. People donated a few bucks to a GoFundMe.com, though less than $4,000 of the $30,000 they needed was raised. Superlite Block donated 12 pallets of heavy-duty concrete block and two pallets of mortar to help rebuild the wall.Eventually, the couple sufficiently cleaned up the premises of their three-bedroom home so they could at least stop sleeping with their two kids in the living room.

  • Neighborhood light displays bring the holiday spirit

    In December, many people love to drive around at night and look at Christmas lights. Part of the fun stems from uncertainty; you never know as you drive around a corner if you will see a dark street or the Holy Grail of twinkle lights and cute lawn decorations.Of course, only so much free time exists for driving around, so you do want to know a few places that guarantee an awe-inspiring sight. To make it easier, here is a list of East Valley homes and neighborhoods that do it up right every year.For a Google map of these locations, go to tiny.cc/lightsmap.By the way, if you know of a terrific home light display, nominate it for our Holiday Light Contest 2016 at tiny.cc/evtlights – and yes, you can nominate your own home.MesaMesa Christmas

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, upset with President Obama’s decision last week to allow the passage of a United Nations resolution condemni…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/28/us/politics/john…
Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Martha Guzman Aceves and Clifford Rechtschaffen both come from the governor’s office with strong environmental protection backgrounds. Martha …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/gov.-…
Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is preparing to penalize Russia over the hacking of Democratic officials during this year's presidential…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:16 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2016/1…
Mail truck tips on Mesa street

Mail truck tips on Mesa street

MESA, Ariz. - A mail truck ended up on its side in a crash Wednesday. Mesa police say a single-vehicle collision left the United States Postal…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:12 am @ http://www.12news.com/news/local/valley/mail-truck…
Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

A flurry of reports of mall melees and disturbances rippled across social media Monday on a day Americans swarmed shopping hubs for post-holid…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:51 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/12/…

Graham, McCain want Russia sanctions after election hacking

Top Republican senators said Wednesday that the incoming Congress and President-elect Donald Trump should impose new and tougher sanctions on …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:13 am @ http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/12/28/graham-…
Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

The decline of manufacturing does not explain the decline of Wisconsin. Photographer: Daniel Acker/BloombergFacebook Twitter Email Print Share…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:17 am @ https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-12-28…
12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

slide-4320347

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:06 am @ http://www.autoblog.com/photos/cars-you-can-legall…
Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at 84

Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at 84

FOX 32 NEWS - The creator of the Red Solo Cup died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the age of 84.

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:07 am @ http://www.fox4news.com/trending/225996868-story
Raw sewage bubbles out of ground, Mesa apartment residents fed up

Raw sewage bubbles out of ground, Mesa apartment residents fed up

MESA, AZ - People who live at one apartment complex in Mesa said they have a problem that stinks — raw sewage bubbling up out of the ground an…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 6:35 am @ http://www.abc15.com/news/region-southeast-valley/…

Connect With Us

Facebook

ahwatukee.com on Facebook

Twitter

ahwatukee.com on Twitter

RSS

Subscribe to ahwatukee.com via RSS

RSS Feeds

Spacer4px

Most Popular

Online poll

Will you be vacationing this summer?

Total Votes: 47

Loading…

© Copyright 2017, Ahwatukee Foothills News, Tempe, AZ. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
A Division of Strickbine Publishing Inc.