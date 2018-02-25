Ahwatukee Foothills News

  • Healthcare web-marketing company in Ahwatukee expanding

    Ahwatukee-based PT Clinic Marketing, an online marketing firm and wholly owned subsidiary of AZ Healthcare Marketing, is expanding.It is marketing globally affordable websites designed specifically for physical, speech and occupational therapy practices that conform to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a 1996 federal law that restricts access to individuals' private medical information.“We’re excited to work with PT clinics on a larger scale. These providers are an essential part of healthcare for every community,” said founder-CEO Emma Kingston.A native of Ireland, Kingston earned her business degree in Dublin and has worked as a webmaster for Sun Microsystems and Elan Pharmaceuticals. She also managed online projects for small to large companies internationally.She settled here with her family in 2000 after living in London and Silicon Valley, and founded AZ Healthcare Marketing in 2015 “to address a growing need for digital resources for the healthcare industry.” Last year, she started PT Clinic Marketing “to respond to the specific requirements of PT practices.”“PT Clinic Marketing is very different from other healthcare tech companies,” Kingston said. “We’re able to launch an integrated, fully-functional and secure website designed specifically for PT practices within two weeks—something unheard of in our industry.”  

  • ADOT Weekend Freeway Traffic Advisory (Jan. 20-23)

    Scheduled closures subject to change due to inclement weather A few closures are scheduled for improvement work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Work schedules are subject to change, including postponement, due to inclement weather. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:·         Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Dobson and Alma School roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Jan. 22) for traffic-flow detector installation. North- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 also closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Alma School Road, to access eastbound US 60.·         Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between Indian School and Thomas roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for traffic-flow detector installation. Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Highland Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including southbound 16th or 24th streets to Thomas Road to access southbound SR 51.·         Cotton Lane closed in both directions between Van Buren and Garfield streets in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 22) for construction at the future Loop 303 bridge over Van Buren Street. DETOUR: Detours will be signed. Consider alternate north-south routes, including Citrus Road and Sarival Avenue.

  • Man arrested in Ahwatukee linked to robbery ring

    A man arrested at the Quality Inn in Ahwatukee has been linked to at least three armed robberies in Ahwatukee and may be part of a gang suspect in as many as 60 hold-ups across the Valley.Michael Goldborough, 24, whose address was not given by Phoenix Police, was arrested Jan. 11 following a stakeout police initially though the suspect had eluded.Police first showed up with an outstanding warrant for Goldborough around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Quality Inn at 5121 E. La Puenta Ave.Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said police believed he was in a particular room but when they checked, he wasn’t there. City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said police found an unattended baby in the room.Police staked out the motel and arrested the suspect without incident when he returned around 9 a.m. Jan. 11.During the investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest him seven counts of armed robbery and also his outstanding arrest warrant for an unrelated robbery. He also was arrested on charges of threatened use of a weapon, a probation violation and assault.

  • Authors group honors Ahwatukee woman’s novel

    Ahwatukee author Vy Armour has won an award for her debut novel.The Readers’ Favorite Organization has given a Gold Award in its Young Adult/Coming of Age category to “I’ll Always Be With You,” which Armour published in June 2015.“The book has also become somewhat of a favorite in the Ahwatukee area for book club discussions,” said Armour, who called the award an inspiration for her to continue to write.“Meeting other successful authors from all over the world at the award ceremony was also very inspirational,” added Armour, who picked up her award recently in Miami.Readers' Favorite is owned and operated by authors who have come together to provide their fellow authors with resources to help them succeed.Armour apparently didn’t need much inspiration to continue writing. She is in the final stages of editing a “cozy mystery” titled “The Mahjonng Murder” and is also writing a new novel.

  • Ahwatukee family-owned remodeling business celebrates new showroom

    When many contractors and other home-related businesses bellied up with the housing market in 2008, Kevin and Holly Mitchell found opportunity.And from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, the Ahwatukee couple will celebrate the latest achievement of their company, Weeks and Mitchell Construction, when they hold an open house at their new showroom at 4810 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.The open house is especially aimed at people considering a remodeling of their kitchen, bathroom or even other rooms in their home.The couple did more than move their company to the northeast corner of Ray Road and 48th Street near the abandoned Sports Authority building from across the street, increasing their square footage from 868 to 1,340 square feet.They spent nearly five months remodeling the previous home of the defunct Bone-Appetit.They did a floor-to-ceiling, front-to-back overhaul of the former dog biscuit bakery to create the first showroom/design center of its kind in Ahwatukee, sporting full-size replicas of four kitchens and three bathrooms, 20 inlaid flooring samples and two walls displaying dozens of wall and floor tile samples as well as unique bathroom fixtures.

  • Store has new, high-tech way to save dunked phones

    A new technology at Verizon TCC stores is so good, a spokesman says, not only will it save a wet phone, “it’ll blow the customers’ socks off.”Redux, a new drying technology, is featured at all Verizon TCC stores.The Redux machine is the size of a shoebox and uses a vacuum chamber to lower the boiling point of water and safely eliminate all moisture trapped within a phone. In layman’s terms, the machine revives the phone to its previous glory.Before Redux, James Shrake, the business development manager at TCC, has delivered the bad news about customers’ water-damaged phones.“I’ve had to tell hundreds of customers ‘I’m sorry, your data is gone,’” Shrake said.The Redux machine can save contacts, messages and photos in a process that takes less than one hour. It has even been recovered devices from more than just water damage; the Redux has also saved phones from tomato soup, Windex, sweet tea, red wine and beer.

  • Tapacubo brings eclectic Latino food to Tempe hotel

    Chef Jon Andersen has had the dream jobs. Kai in Chandler. Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley. Disney’s Grand Californian in Anaheim.He’s enjoying himself no less—perhaps a lot more—at Tapacubo, the festive cantina inside the Graduate Tempe hotel on Apache Boulevard near College Avenue.“It’s a fun place to work,” he said. “It’s just good food. We’re not re-positioning satellites here.”He has definitely elevated the menu offerings.Classically trained at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, and of Norwegian descent, Andersen puts an interesting and unpredictable spin on Latino cuisine—his favorite. Sweet chili shrimp tacos, for instance, get a spicy-sweet Thai twist, with a little bit of burn provided by Fresno pepper and lots of crunch coming from shaved cabbage and radish.The delicious smoked chicken tortilla soup is an excellent way to get your lunch or dinner started. Andersen favors tomatoes over stock in his version and grills the marinated chicken for smoke flavor. If you’re more of a traditionalist, try the garlicky Tapacubo wings, grilled quesadilla, Mas Nachos or nibble on chips & salsa. The salsas and guacamole are superb.

  • Movies on Screen

    The Brand New Testament (subtitled) – Opens Friday, January 20God exists, and He's a jerk. He lives in a high-rise apartment in Brussels and never gets out of His pajamas. He takes sadistic delight in dreaming up new "laws" to torment humanity and He's a petty tyrant to His wife and ten-year-old daughter, Ea. Like her brother before her, Ea has had enough of her Father's abuse and when she spies the right opportunity, she hacks into His computer and leaks to the entire world - by text message - the only thing He has over them: their inevitable death date. Ea, after escaping and with her Father in pursuit, gathers apostles and writes her own New Testament to try to fix the mess her Father has made of humanity.Not RatedThe Founder – Opens Friday, January 20This drama tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.Rated PG-13

  • Illusionists create magic on Gammage stage

    At age 10, Kevin James knew what he aspired to be.“A magician came to our school and did a show, and I instantly knew that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” says the magician known as “The Inventor” in the Broadway magic show, “The Illusionists.”“That never changed. In college, I had friends who were 20 years and old and still didn’t know what they wanted to do. I did,” James recalls.At the ASU Gammage Theater now through Sunday, “The Illusionists” features seven major magicians, each with a different specialty and persona. The cast could be dubbed “The Avengers” of magic, with James called “The Inventor.”“The director said, ‘Imagine you’re a magic superhero. What would your superpower be?’ And because I create all my own illusions, ‘The Inventor’ came to mind.”James was hooked on magic at a young age, not because of the tricks involved, but because of the emotions of wonder and surprise that surround a magic show.

  • Rick Astley talks No. 1 album, ‘rickrolling’ and never giving up

     English soul singer Rick Astley remembers the exact moment he wanted to be a pop star.“I was on a school trip to a big house in the country, where we would do projects and blah, blah, blah,” Astley said via telephone from England. “On Thursday, we watched ‘Top of the Pops,’ and Depeche Mode was on it. All the girls just reacted to it in a certain way.“I said, ‘Yep. That’s what I want to do.’”Astley had that effect on women since the ’80s, when he scored hits with “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever” and “It Would Take a Strong, Strong Man.”He’s once again become hip, thanks to the rave reviews he’s received for his eighth album “50,” his U.S. release since 1993’s “Body & Soul.” In the United Kingdom, it hit No. 1.

  • Breaking: Dates announced for Broadway hit 'Hamilton' to play at ASU Gammage

    ASU Gammage has announced that the highly anticipated Broadway show “Hamilton” will play at the venue January 30 to February 25, 2018.Previously published schedules showed “Hamilton” as part of the 2017-2018 Desert Schools Broadway Across America season lineup, but dates for the performance had not been announced.“It will be the first engagement of ‘Hamilton’ on a college campus,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage and associate vice president/cultural affairs for ASU.That schedule includes 32 performances, Jennings-Roggensack added.“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona. ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway, and that continues with a full four weeks of ‘Hamilton’ here at ASU,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “We are truly excited for something special.”According to ASU Gammage officials, the best way to ensure the ability to purchase tickets is through a 2017-2018 season subscription. Season ticket holders will be eligible to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

  • Racing museum in Phoenix packs a lot of history within its walls

    There is a lot of racing history packed within the walls of the Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum in Phoenix, and it all started as a gimmick that a local businessman cooked up to draw racing fans into his stores.“A gentleman named Steve Stroud, a local business owner, came to me and wanted to display some cars in the lobbies of his local stores,” said Mickey Meyer, director of operations for the museum, at 3534 E. Broadway Road.“At first he didn’t realize how much exposure it would bring him and how many people would come in just to look at the cars and leave.”Stroud, 66, recently passed away after a battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on in the 15,000-square-foot facility that houses memorabilia and race cars from dirt tracks where many of the country’s best drivers learned their craft.The museum houses thousands of items. There are more than 25 race cars including a 1933 sprint car and another car owned and driven by Al Unser. There are hundreds of photos, including some of several current NASCAR drivers from their sprint car days.The Bobby Ball Memorial Cup, a trophy to the annual winner of the Bobby Ball Memorial Race at the Arizona Fairgrounds, is housed there. Winners featured on the trophy include four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt and Phoenix-born racing hero Jimmy Bryan, who won the 1958 Indy 500 before dying two years later at 33 from injuries sustained in a crash.

  • Neighbors: Mountain Pointe High chess players reviving the school’s club

    Mountain Pointe High School chemistry teacher Rick Carter is surprised and delighted by what he’s seen with the chess club this year.As the club mentor, he has had to sit out interscholastic tournaments the last couple years.But that’s not because of video games or social media.“Getting students to commit to weekends has been difficult,” he said.But not this year.Thanks to the recruitment efforts of club president Vlada Markov, the club has attracted enough committed students that it is fully back in the game.

  • In the Neighborhood: Computer organization for women honors Skylar Smith of Ahwatukee

    Several Ahwatukee young people have been cited for scholastic or other achievements in recent weeks.Leading the pack is Skylar Smith, a junior at Xavier College Preparatory, who, along with classmate Gillian Vaughn, received an honorable mention in the National Center for Women and Information Technology organization’s "Aspirations in Computing" program.Skylar was cited for her “demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education.”The daughter of Rhonda and Clark Smith, Skylar is an honors and AP student at Xavier, and maintains a 4.5 weighted (4.0 unweighted) great point average.  She is involved in numerous campus groups, including the student newspaper (X-Press), yearbook (Xavierian), Key Club, mock trial team, and robotics club.  She also volunteers in the neurological unit at St. Joseph's Hospital and recently won a Scholastic Art and Writing Award.NCWIT is a community of more than 850 prominent corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and non-profits working to increase girls' and women's participation in technology and computing.

  • Two Ahwatukee neighborhoods discouraged by city response to complaints of street conditions

    Residents in two nearly adjacent Ahwatukee neighborhoods have learned that when it comes to Phoenix City Hall, the squeaky wheel sometimes gets only partially greased.Residents around Ray Road and Ranch Circle North and homeowners in two developments less than a mile west say that even when the city Street Transportation Department has responded to their complaints about the condition of their streets, crews end up doing a shoddy job.“I went from being highly encouraged to discouraged,” said Julie Freemole, who last fall took Mayor Greg Stanton at his word during his appearance Sept. 30 at a breakfast sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.During his speech, Stanton talked of the estimated $3 billion the city would raise over the next 30 years for street repairs as the result of a sales tax voters approved when they voted for Proposition 104 in 2015.Encouraging residents to complain if they run into rugged stretches of streets in Ahwatukee, he said: “If you know of a particular pothole, let me and Councilman (Sal) DiCiccio know, because you did vote for Proposition 104.”Freemole wrote to both officials, expressing her unhappiness with the condition of Ray Road in her neighborhood.

