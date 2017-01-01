Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ask Mikey Book Reviews Movie Reviews Recipes

Move over Whoopi: East Valley company stages ‘Sister Act’ musical Starring Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in an unconventional witness protection program, Maggie Smith as the stern but caring Mother Superior, a cast of colorful nuns and a soundtrack of dynamite oldies, 1992's “Sister Act” could arguably be considered a classic—or, at the least, highly entertaining.Fourteen years later, “Sister Act” reappeared as a musical, dropping the familiar movie songs in favor of original disco-infused numbers from lyricist Glenn Slater (“The Little Mermaid” musical) and composer Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies”). Review were generally positive, and from 2011 to 2012 it even ran on Broadway.Now, the musical version comes to the Mesa Arts Center for its first-ever Valley performance by a local company, thanks to Gilbert's Studio 3 Performing Arts Academy, Limelight Performing Arts and a cast of 30 teenagers.“Our actors rehearsed throughout their winter vacations and all this month singing and dancing to bring this uplifting story to the stage,” says Emma England, the owner and Artistic Director of Studio 3. She also co-choreographed and co-directed the show with Marie South of Limelight Youth Theatre.For the actors, the show creates personal connections, despite the fact that they're nearly 10 years younger than the original movie.Phoebe Koyabe of Chandler says of her role as Deloris Van Cartier, “I like playing a character with a lot of stamina, who has a deeper character than meets the eye.”

Twistin’ Time is Here: Chubby Checker boasts his show is ‘the best’ Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chubby Checker is sure that his show is the best that any music fan will see.“I don’t care who you see—whether it’s someone who makes $1 million a night or $20 a night—my show is the best show you’re ever going to see,” Checker says.Calling from Pennsylvania, “The Twist” singer is so sure that he doesn’t need to explain his reasoning.“Because it’s the best show you’re ever going to see,” he says. “Other people get their music played and perform in front of thousands of people. I have the best show that’s on stage, and it’s been that way for a very long time.”Concert goers can see for themselves when Checker performs at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino’s Ovations Live Showroom on Friday, Feb. 3. Playing in front of his fans is “the greatest feeling” for him.“This has been going on since I’ve been in the 11th grade when I had the song ‘The Class,’” Checker says. “That was before ‘The Twist.’ My first song was No. 34 on the charts, so I was spoiled immediately.”