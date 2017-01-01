Ahwatukee Foothills News

ahwatukee.com on Facebook
Zzeeks Pizza robbery leaves owner grateful and moved
Not many serious crimes have a happy ending.
Community
-
Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny
Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.
-
-
Main Street
-
Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless oppo…
-
-
Opinion
-
Husband-and-wife legal partners serve as a team for the community
If you have been reading this column for a while, you know that I continually marvel at the community spirit in Ahwatukee, and the people who …
-
-
-
Maricopa film festival featuring 56 movies of all kinds
The finalists have been chosen for the inaugural Copa Shorts Film Fest being held at UltraStar Multi-Tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Mari…
-
Sports
-
Closing the gap: Tough tournament expedites wrestlers’ experience
Only three came home with hardware, but that doesn’t mean the other Ahwatukee competitors didn’t return from the toughest wrestling tournament…
-
