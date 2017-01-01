Ahwatukee Foothills News

Stanton statement on immigration crackdown sparks DiCiccio attack President Donald Trump’s moves on immigration last week sparked a salvo from Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio against one of his most common targets—Mayor Greg Stanton.Following Trump’s executive orders to ramp up immigration enforcement and begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Stanton lashed out at the president for “a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country.”“The president’s executive orders will not make us safer, but instead will incite fear and chaos for Latinos and immigrants alike,” the mayor added. “We will fight the federal government’s attempt to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force,Stanton also charged that a wall “will only tear our economy down and damage relationships with Mexico that today support 100,000 Arizona jobs.”And he declared, “Phoenix will remain a welcoming and diverse city that strives every day to treat residents with dignity and respect, no matter who you are, who you love or where you come from.”But DiCiccio challenged Stanton to ask City Council to declare Phoenix a sanctuary city, implying such a request would either be defeated or force council members to take an official position on illegal immigration.

In Your Neighborhood: Ahwatukee teen violinist to play at famed Carnegie Hall Sungho Kim of Ahwatukee doesn’t have to ask how to get to Carnegie Hall.The 17-year-old violinist is heading to the famed New York City concert hall this weekend to play first chair in the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series with the highest-rated high school performers in the country.“Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in his application and audition recording,” said program director Morgan Smith.“We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 750 of the most talented student performers from around the world,” he said. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget”.Sungho has studied music for nine years and is a member of Phoenix Youth Symphony and ASA Chamber Orchestra.He was a member of Arizona All-State Symphony Orchestra seven years in a row, earned second place in the Arizona Musicfest Young Musicians Instrumental competition in Chamber Ensemble division in 2015 and was a concertmaster of Phoenix Youth Symphony in 2014. He won first place in the Arizona Music Educator Association Solo and Ensemble honor festival.