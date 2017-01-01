Ahwatukee Foothills News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ahwatukee News

  • Planning committee bucks city request for storage facility rule changes

    The self-storage industry has been pressing Phoenix officials for years to end their 24-foot maximum height requirement for its facilities.If the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee has anything to say about, the industry will be waiting longer.Bucking a recommendation by city planning staff, the committee refused to approve dropping the requirement and letting self-storage buildings reach 30 feet without seeking a zoning variance. Most commercial structures in the city can be 30 feet high without a variance.The panel also refused a recommendation to eliminate a longtime requirement for on-site 24-hour guards and instead asked it be modified to require some kind of electronic surveillance.City Planning and Development Department liaison Adam Stranieri told the panel that the language in storage unit regulations needed cleaning up in anticipation of action by the city Planning Commission on Jan. 5.But committee members immediately began questioning the requests for eliminating the two provisions, with member Melanie Beauchamp wondering why they had been put in there in the first place. Stranieri said he didn’t know their history.

  • Avoid a New Year’s Eve nightmare if you plan to drink

    Planning to tip a few to bring in the New Year? Or are you throwing a bash where the good cheer will be flowing freely?Here are some pointers from Farmers Insurance to keep you and your guests out of trouble with the law.On drinking  The more you eat and drink water the soberer you will be.Coffee will not wake anyone up enough to drive. Only time will rids the body of alcohol.Beer will get people just as drunk as hard liquor. A 12-ounce beer has as much alcohol as 1.5 ounces of whiskey or five ounces of wine.Although body size does figure in, how much rest you’ve had and when you last ate affect how alcohol affects you, and remember your judgment is already compromised   Throwing a partyEncourage guests to designate a sober driver in advance, then have them sign a no-alcohol pledge at the door.Create an Uber ride code for your party to share with guests, put out signup sheets for people to indicate when they will be leaving and what city they heading to, so they can share the ride.  Provide plenty of non-alcohol drinks.Stop serving alcohol at a pre-designated time prior to the first Uber lift time departure  Don’t be afraid to take someone keys away if they have had too much to drink.  Have cots or air-mattress on hand just in case.

  • Fact vs. fiction - Dr. Bhatnagar lays out it

    There are often myths and misunderstandings related to topics within the dental world, so this month Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar of BellaVista Dental Care discusses fact versus fiction on some common dental debates.True or False: Sweets rot your teeth.Dr. Bhatnagar: False. It’s the oral hygiene that you either do or don’t do after you eat the sweets that can affect teeth. You can eat something sweet, but you need to flush, brush and floss after.T or F: Keeping your toothbrush in a case keeps in cleaner.Dr. B: False. It may be better for traveling purposes in that it keeps the bristle heads from touching things. But if we’re talking about keeping it in a case in your bathroom, I wouldn’t recommend that. When the toothbrush comes out of your mouth, it’s wet and has bacteria on it, and now you’re enclosing it in a wet environment, and that’s where bacteria thrives.T or F: Discolored teeth might be just as healthy as white teeth.

  • Getting ready to retire? Here are things to double-check

    “to do lists” can be helpful tools for organizing your activities in the near future. But have you ever thought of developing a “to do” list for long-term goals, such as a comfortable retirement?If not, you may want to think about it. Here are a few list-worthy items to consider:Examine and re-examine your planned retirement age. You may have long counted on retiring at a certain age, but are you sure that this goal is the best one for your overall financial situation?Think about it: If you like your job, and you stayed at it for just a few more years, you could significantly boost the funds in your 401(k) or other retirement plan. You might even be able to delay taking Social Security, which, in turn, would result in larger monthly payments.Put a “price tag” on your retirement lifestyle. When you retire, do you want to travel the world or stay at home pursuing your hobbies? Will you truly retire from all types of work, or will you do some consulting or take up part-time employment?Once you know what your retirement lifestyle might look like, you can better estimate your costs and expenses – and this knowledge will help you determine how much you need to withdraw each year from your various retirement accounts, such as your IRA, 401(k) or other employer-based plan.

  • Low mortgage rates beginning to disappear

    Not only did the election of Donald Trump rock the U.S. political establishment, it has had a major influence on interest rates as well—resulting in the economy’s single biggest post-election shift, according to Realtor.com.Interest rates on 30-year conforming mortgages have moved up by more than 50 basis points since the election on Nov. 8. (A single basis point is .01 percent.)  That means that within just a few weeks, mortgage rates have moved to levels we haven’t seen in more than two years.So, what does that rate shift mean? “Well, it indicates an economy with very low inflation moving to one with more significant inflationary pressures,” Realtor.com’s chief economist said.Long-term bonds and mortgages are less attractive to investors when inflation is higher, leading to lower prices for bonds and therefore higher interest rates.As of Friday, realtor.com showed, interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage in Ahwatukee ranged between 3.99 and 4.57 percent.In real terms, the movement in rates so far has increased mortgage payments by 7 percent. On a median-price home, that shift amounts to more than $750 in additional interest per year. Make no mistake: That is bad news for future buyers.

  • What to look for when choosing a dentist

    It’s very likely you have at least a handful of dentists in your area to choose from. So, what makes one stick out from another? Here are some considerations to keep in mind when choosing or changing dentists, courtesy of BellaVista Dental Care’s Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar.BenefitsDoes your dentist accept your brand of healthcare? Are they in or out of network? Choosing a dentist that participates with your insurance is obviously a major perk. Don’t confuse this with dentists who say they’ll “work” with your insurance, which means you’ll likely be held liable for a larger chunk of money for services than with those who are contracted to participate with your plan. “For example, if I’m a participating dentist with your insurance plan, it states in my contract that I’m going to charge no more than the contracted fee the insurance company has set for me,” says Dr. Bhatnagar. “If a tooth filling is, say, $200, I’m not able to collect more than that as a combination of what insurance pays and what the patient pays. The same isn’t true of out-of-network dentists.”Location, Location, LocationConvenience is a necessity these days, and such is the case when choosing a dentist who you may see multiple times per year.

Arts & Life

Ask Mikey Book Reviews Movie Reviews Recipes

  • In search of a quieter New Year’s Eve out? Check out these spots

     Anyone who wants to ring in the New Year without squeezing through crowds at busy resorts or clubs can find lots of more low-key entertainment in and around Ahwatukee.Local restaurants, theaters, coffee shops and other venues will give people a chance to unwind and have fun without having to spend a fortune, get glammed up or dodge drunken revelers. Families can even bring little ones to toast the New Year with non-alcoholic drinks before their children’s bedtime.Pomegranate Café, a vegan restaurant with vegetarian options on East Chandler Boulevard near 40th Street, Ahwatukee, is serving a special dinner featuring a cauliflower picatta with spaghetti squash pasta and lemon beurre blanc on New Year’s Eve.The dinner, which will cost $35 a person, also includes a winter jewel salad with pomegranate vinaigrette, a POM-Berry champagne sparkler and tiramisu trifle.“We’re really excited,” Pomegranate Café owner Cassie Tolman said. “We’re a really chill community-oriented spot.

  • Avoid a New Year’s Eve nightmare if you plan to drink

    Planning to tip a few to bring in the New Year? Or are you throwing a bash where the good cheer will be flowing freely?Here are some pointers from Farmers Insurance to keep you and your guests out of trouble with the law.On drinking  The more you eat and drink water the soberer you will be.Coffee will not wake anyone up enough to drive. Only time will rids the body of alcohol.Beer will get people just as drunk as hard liquor. A 12-ounce beer has as much alcohol as 1.5 ounces of whiskey or five ounces of wine.Although body size does figure in, how much rest you’ve had and when you last ate affect how alcohol affects you, and remember your judgment is already compromised   Throwing a partyEncourage guests to designate a sober driver in advance, then have them sign a no-alcohol pledge at the door.Create an Uber ride code for your party to share with guests, put out signup sheets for people to indicate when they will be leaving and what city they heading to, so they can share the ride.  Provide plenty of non-alcohol drinks.Stop serving alcohol at a pre-designated time prior to the first Uber lift time departure  Don’t be afraid to take someone keys away if they have had too much to drink.  Have cots or air-mattress on hand just in case.

  • Ring in the New Year with major parties and performances

    Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017. Whether you want to dress up, dance to music, drink fancy champagne, or spend a night out with family and friends, you can find plenty to do around and adjacent to the East Valley.We rounded up some of the biggest events around that will ring in the New Year right.But first, a quick reminder: DO NOT drink and drive. To help you get around, Valley Metro makes bus and light rail transportation free on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Learn more about the routes and schedules at valleymetro.org/celebratesafe.DecadenceThis year's biggest act, The Chainsmokers, will slip under the radar to spend New Year’s Eve with their fans in Chandler. That sexy video for their hit "Closer" might raise eyebrows, but it’s nothing compared to the steam The Chainsmokers will generate during its set at Decadence. Decadence begins on Friday, but on New Year’s Eve Saturday, The Chainsmokers will be joined by the likes of DJ Snake and Zedd.Where: Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler

  • Magic in the Garden: Luminarias shine bright in the desert night

    A big part of the magical holiday spirit stems from the thousands—sometimes millions—of lights adorning houses and landscapes around the East Valley.These displays push back the gloom of the early evenings and provide a canvas to celebrate various aspects of the month, whether seasonal, religious or just plain fun.We’ve mapped out some of the more interesting displays in the East Valley. Check out our guide at tiny.cc/lightsmap.When it comes to pure magic, however, Desert Botanical Garden tops the list with its Las Noches de las Luminarias.Started in 1978 by executive director Rodney Engard, this event quickly blossomed into a beloved annual tradition, as he hoped it would.“Knowing Rodney and the way he thought, Luminaria was brought to the Garden as a truly special evening to be shared with the entire community,” says Wendy Hodgson, senior research botanist and herbarium curator. She was also present at the first Luminaria.

  • ASU to host 43 pianists from around the world in competition next month

    Imagine a gathering of 43 exceptional pianists from around the world.That’s the opportunity that the Arizona State University School of Music is offering Jan. 2-8 as it hosts the eighth annual Bösendorfer and Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition.The competition, scheduled at the School of Music in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, is in collaboration with the Phoenix Symphony, the Arizona Young Artist Committee and the Arizona Piano Gallery.It is considered one of the best of its kind in the world.Of 183 pianists from 23 countries who applied to the 2017 competition, 43 were selected to perform in the semi-final and final rounds for prizes including more than $50,000 in cash rewards, engagements with the Phoenix Symphony and a recital in Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City.“These competitors represent the top young pianists from some of the world’s greatest music schools and teachers, including the Juilliard School, Peabody Conservatory, New England Conservatory, Moscow Conservatory, Seoul National University, Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media, Northwestern University, as well as Arizona State University,” said Baruch Meir.

  • The Dhaba in Tempe offers Indian cuisine with a purpose

    A friend dragged a friend all the way from Glendale to try lunch at The Dhaba Indian restaurant in Tempe last week.The globe-trotting first-time guest raved about the quality of the food as he checked out.This happens a lot at The Dhaba.Owner Raveen Arora accepted the praise with grace. But you can bet that if the customer had said that the spice level was a little off, Arora would have taken off like a shot to the kitchen.Attention to detail and exquisitely prepared Punjabi dishes have created an intensely loyal, Valley-wide customer base for the cafe over the years. The home-style cooking, speedy service and daily specials at reasonable prices attract ASU faculty and corporate warriors for lunch. Dinner is a candlelit, unrushed affair—a special night out.The Dhaba’s signature dish is the Kashmiri Chicken Tikka Masala—chunks of chicken breast marinated in spices and yogurt, then baked in a clay tandoor oven. The chicken is combined with a thick tomato sauce laced with a garam masala spice blend and a swirl of cream.

In Your Neighborhood

  • Ahwatukee family struck by flood still in harm’s way

    When Stacy Schwartz and husband Ronnie O’Steen look around their Ahwatukee home, they see reminders of monsoon season and not the holiday season wherever they turn.Walls are still partially ripped apart, some of the kitchen plumbing is still exposed and the backyard is still scarred by the torrential runoff from South Mountain that literally singled out their home among 22 others on S. Mandan Street after an intense downpour July 18.The torrent of water leveled the five-foot-tall concrete block wall in their backyard, covered their floors with about three inches of water and mud, and demolished an estimated $20,000 worth of repairs O’Steen had nearly completed on the walls and floors damaged by a similar flood in September 2014.In the days following the flood, friends, neighbors and strangers tried to help.Congregants at Mountain View Lutheran Church brought towels and other necessities. People donated a few bucks to a GoFundMe.com, though less than $4,000 of the $30,000 they needed was raised. Superlite Block donated 12 pallets of heavy-duty concrete block and two pallets of mortar to help rebuild the wall.Eventually, the couple sufficiently cleaned up the premises of their three-bedroom home so they could at least stop sleeping with their two kids in the living room.

  • Neighborhood light displays bring the holiday spirit

    In December, many people love to drive around at night and look at Christmas lights. Part of the fun stems from uncertainty; you never know as you drive around a corner if you will see a dark street or the Holy Grail of twinkle lights and cute lawn decorations.Of course, only so much free time exists for driving around, so you do want to know a few places that guarantee an awe-inspiring sight. To make it easier, here is a list of East Valley homes and neighborhoods that do it up right every year.For a Google map of these locations, go to tiny.cc/lightsmap.By the way, if you know of a terrific home light display, nominate it for our Holiday Light Contest 2016 at tiny.cc/evtlights – and yes, you can nominate your own home.MesaMesa Christmas

  • Ahwatukee’s Christie Ellis named 2016 Realtor of the year

    Christie Ellis left social work at a hospital 14 years ago, explaining, “I decided it would be a good time for me to do real estate fulltime.”“I never looked back,” the Ahwatukee woman said.“What I love most about real estate is that it is something different every day,” Ellis added. “It requires lots of problem solving and creativity. It tests me every time and no deal is ever the same…  It is a puzzle that needs to be put together to create a beautiful picture.”Two weeks ago, the board of the 12,000-member Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors decided she has created so many beautiful pictures that she earned the title of 2016 Realtor of the Year.SEVRAR board President Keri Hoge Means called Ellis “a standout among the community and her peers.”“What defines a great Realtor?” Means said in announcing the award. “He or she’s willingness to go above and beyond for their clients? Is it his or hers drive and determination toward the betterment of the community? Or, is it maintaining a healthy and profitable real estate business? This year’s award recipient not only exemplifies these characteristics, but continues to strive for excellence in all facets of real estate.”

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, upset with President Obama’s decision last week to allow the passage of a United Nations resolution condemni…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/28/us/politics/john…
Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is preparing to penalize Russia over the hacking of Democratic officials during this year's presidential…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:16 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2016/1…
Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Martha Guzman Aceves and Clifford Rechtschaffen both come from the governor’s office with strong environmental protection backgrounds. Martha …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/gov.-…

Presidential vote in congressional districts points to Democratic risks in 2018

Democrats started the 2016 election cycle with pessimism about their chances of taking back the House of Representatives. For a few moments th…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:13 am @ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/…
Mail truck tips on Mesa street

Mail truck tips on Mesa street

MESA, Ariz. - A mail truck ended up on its side in a crash Wednesday. Mesa police say a single-vehicle collision left the United States Postal…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:12 am @ http://www.12news.com/news/local/valley/mail-truck…
Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

A flurry of reports of mall melees and disturbances rippled across social media Monday on a day Americans swarmed shopping hubs for post-holid…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:51 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/12/…

Graham, McCain want Russia sanctions after election hacking

Top Republican senators said Wednesday that the incoming Congress and President-elect Donald Trump should impose new and tougher sanctions on …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:13 am @ http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/12/28/graham-…
Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

The decline of manufacturing does not explain the decline of Wisconsin. Photographer: Daniel Acker/BloombergFacebook Twitter Email Print Share…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:17 am @ https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-12-28…
12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

slide-4320347

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:06 am @ http://www.autoblog.com/photos/cars-you-can-legall…
Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at 84

Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at 84

FOX 32 NEWS - The creator of the Red Solo Cup died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the age of 84.

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:07 am @ http://www.fox4news.com/trending/225996868-story

Connect With Us

Facebook

ahwatukee.com on Facebook

Twitter

ahwatukee.com on Twitter

RSS

Subscribe to ahwatukee.com via RSS

RSS Feeds

Spacer4px

Most Popular

Online poll

Will you be vacationing this summer?

Total Votes: 44

Loading…

© Copyright 2017, Ahwatukee Foothills News, Tempe, AZ. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
A Division of Strickbine Publishing Inc.