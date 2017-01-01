Ahwatukee Foothills News

ahwatukee.com on Facebook
Game players seek camaraderie and competition at convention
Scores of adults strategized ways to confront dragons, defeat monsters and build “energy empires” in imaginary worlds at a recent convention in Mesa.
Couple makes engagement an all-Ahwatukee affair
Scott Graff has two loves—Sarah Tans and Ahwatukee.
Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless oppo…
Phoenix residents can play a role in eliminating the scourge of graffiti
The City of Phoenix is committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe, clean, and beautiful for the wellbeing and enjoyment of all our residents …
Move over Whoopi: East Valley company stages ‘Sister Act’ musical
Starring Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in an unconventional witness protection program, Maggie Smith as the stern but…
Girls state soccer: Desert Vista moves on to semifinals
The senior class in the Desert Vista girls soccer program was given a bonus home match at Thunder Stadium.
