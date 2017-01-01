Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee News

  • Flu vaccines can help save lives in more ways than one

    Many of us have committed to staying healthy and physically fit, so one thing we don’t want to is the flu virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza viruses have begun to surge in recent weeks with a handful of states experiencing regional activity.The CDC’s Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report shows Arizona has localized activity to date; however, influenza outbreaks are expected to increase in the coming weeks.Additionally, the Walgreens Flu Index, which is compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide, shows that flu activity in Nevada is elevated.The flu shot is the best protection you can get against influenza virus. To help avoid the transmission to yourself and others, the CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months gets the shot, especially children under 4, adults over 50 and pregnant women.According to pharmacists, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for protection to set in, so now is the time to get the shot.  Before getting vaccinated, it is important to talk with your doctor or pharmacist and choose the right vaccination for you and your loved ones. The following types of flu shots are recommendations for the 2016/2017 season:

  • Ahwatukee home designer earns fourth consecutive service award

    Claudia Dabdoub didn’t want to get into people’s lives, just surround them with beauty.And that’s why the Ahwatukee interior designer opted to study design while she was a student at the University of Arizona.“I didn’t want to be a doctor or lawyer or something like that because I didn’t want to deal with people’s lives,” she explained “Instead, I wanted to make their lives better by making something beautiful.”Her advice and planning on remodels and new homes have earned her a reputation beyond Arizona’s borders. And the way she treats clients has earned her worldwide recognition.Last week, the website houzz.com, which claims 40-million users a month for its home decorating ideas, awarded Dabdoub’s business, D’Amore Interior Design Studio, its Best Of Houzz for customer service, one of only three awards it hands out annually.It was the fourth consecutive time that Dabdoub has won the award.

  • ADOT Weekend Freeway Traffic Advisory (Feb. 3-6)

    Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at times in Mesa A limited number of scheduled freeway closures will be in place this weekend (Feb. 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time for the following restrictions:·         Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Country Club Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Dobson and Alma School roads closed. DETOUR: Eastbound US 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Country Club Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes. ·         Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Mesa Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive closed. DETOUR: Eastbound US 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Mesa Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes. 

  • Stanton statement on immigration crackdown sparks DiCiccio attack

    President Donald Trump’s moves on immigration last week sparked a salvo from Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio against one of his most common targets—Mayor Greg Stanton.Following Trump’s executive orders to ramp up immigration enforcement and begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Stanton lashed out at the president for “a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country.”“The president’s executive orders will not make us safer, but instead will incite fear and chaos for Latinos and immigrants alike,” the mayor added. “We will fight the federal government’s attempt to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force,Stanton also charged that a wall “will only tear our economy down and damage relationships with Mexico that today support 100,000 Arizona jobs.”And he declared, “Phoenix will remain a welcoming and diverse city that strives every day to treat residents with dignity and respect, no matter who you are, who you love or where you come from.”But DiCiccio challenged Stanton to ask City Council to declare Phoenix a sanctuary city, implying such a request would either be defeated or force council members to take an official position on illegal immigration.

  • In Your Neighborhood: Ahwatukee teen violinist to play at famed Carnegie Hall

    Sungho Kim of Ahwatukee doesn’t have to ask how to get to Carnegie Hall.The 17-year-old violinist is heading to the famed New York City concert hall this weekend to play first chair in the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series with the highest-rated high school performers in the country.“Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in his application and audition recording,” said program director Morgan Smith.“We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 750 of the most talented student performers from around the world,” he said. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget”.Sungho has studied music for nine years and is a member of Phoenix Youth Symphony and ASA Chamber Orchestra.He was a member of Arizona All-State Symphony Orchestra seven years in a row, earned second place in the Arizona Musicfest Young Musicians Instrumental competition in Chamber Ensemble division in 2015 and was a concertmaster of Phoenix Youth Symphony in 2014. He won first place in the Arizona Music Educator Association Solo and Ensemble honor festival.

  • Tukee Sisters’ expo geared toward families, charity and community

    The Tukee Sisters in Business is growing and taking its show on the road again.The network of women-owned business in Ahwatukee has slated its second free expo 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Four Points Sheraton South Mountain, 10831 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee.The location is a sign of how rapidly the now-200-member organization has grown since its last expo in November. Instead of a storefront with 40 vendors, Tukee Sisters will feature 80 businesses.“The Tukee Sisters has almost tripled in new members since we first started in June,” said founder Heidi Winquist.    “I think the reason is because everyone supports one another, and we have a marvelous group of women. Some members think of the group as a big sorority for grown adult women business owners.”“Our last expo went great; it was steady and busy all day,” she added. “We had about 700 in attendance, so I would say that’s a great turnout for our first expo. Our first expo also fell on fall break, and a lot of people were out of town that day. We are expecting a lot more in attendance at this event.”She said the group chose the Sheraton “because it’s more central.”

  • Move over Whoopi: East Valley company stages ‘Sister Act’ musical

    Starring Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in an unconventional witness protection program, Maggie Smith as the stern but caring Mother Superior, a cast of colorful nuns and a soundtrack of dynamite oldies, 1992's “Sister Act” could arguably be considered a classic—or, at the least, highly entertaining.Fourteen years later, “Sister Act” reappeared as a musical, dropping the familiar movie songs in favor of original disco-infused numbers from lyricist Glenn Slater (“The Little Mermaid” musical) and composer Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies”). Review were generally positive, and from 2011 to 2012 it even ran on Broadway.Now, the musical version comes to the Mesa Arts Center for its first-ever Valley performance by a local company, thanks to Gilbert's Studio 3 Performing Arts Academy, Limelight Performing Arts and a cast of 30 teenagers.“Our actors rehearsed throughout their winter vacations and all this month singing and dancing to bring this uplifting story to the stage,” says Emma England, the owner and Artistic Director of Studio 3. She also co-choreographed and co-directed the show with Marie South of Limelight Youth Theatre.For the actors, the show creates personal connections, despite the fact that they're nearly 10 years younger than the original movie.Phoebe Koyabe of Chandler says of her role as Deloris Van Cartier, “I like playing a character with a lot of stamina, who has a deeper character than meets the eye.”

  • Twistin’ Time is Here: Chubby Checker boasts his show is ‘the best’

    Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chubby Checker is sure that his show is the best that any music fan will see.“I don’t care who you see—whether it’s someone who makes $1 million a night or $20 a night—my show is the best show you’re ever going to see,” Checker says.Calling from Pennsylvania, “The Twist” singer is so sure that he doesn’t need to explain his reasoning.“Because it’s the best show you’re ever going to see,” he says. “Other people get their music played and perform in front of thousands of people. I have the best show that’s on stage, and it’s been that way for a very long time.”Concert goers can see for themselves when Checker performs at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino’s Ovations Live Showroom on Friday, Feb. 3. Playing in front of his fans is “the greatest feeling” for him.“This has been going on since I’ve been in the 11th grade when I had the song ‘The Class,’” Checker says. “That was before ‘The Twist.’ My first song was No. 34 on the charts, so I was spoiled immediately.”

  • The Crepe Bar transformed smoothly from truck to brick and mortar

    Jeff Kraus began Crêpe Bar in a truck, and now his Tempe restaurant is just truckin’.The Tempe resident and his staff staff celebrated the fourth anniversary of Crêpe Bar in July.The restaurant, 7520 S. Rural Road at Elliot Road, is in an unanchored neighborhood center of national food chains and local businesses, but in a short time it has become a destination for food lovers from Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Scottsdale and even Glendale.Chef’s regularly changing menu may include breakfast versions, such as the breakfast burrito, with chipotle, including scrambled eggs, chorizo, chili jack, salsa negra, avocado, cotija; Papa K with local Hassayampa ham, eggs, chili jack and roasted mushroom; paprika chicken, with white cheddar, spearmint, vinaigrette and mixed greens; and Jamaican Jerk pork sausage, with white cheddar, potato brava and purslane.His kitchen also offers seasonal crêpes such as the signature hummus, made with fried chickpeas and pistachio herb olive oil, and the Octopus Tostadas, with hummus, chorizo, cotija, avocado and adobo.The Sweet Crêpes are superb as meal-enders or stand-alones, including the basic sugar variety, brûléed; the maple butter, with banana and pecan; the Arizona Honey, with pecans and banana; and the Ode to a Sundae, a chocolate crêpe with vanilla bean custard, berries, caramel, banana and almond brittle.

  • Area women challenging men in the world of pinball wizardry

    Henry Hanshaw of Gilbert enjoys playing pinball with his 14-year-old daughter.And now she can train with him to become part of a league for local women who are attracted to the flashing lights and fun competition of pinball games and are out to prove they can keep up with the boys.“That’s something new and it’s exciting,” Hanshaw, 43, said of the new club. “Everybody learns together.”He is a friend of Tracy Lindbergh and her husband, and all three enjoy a Tuesday night pinball league at Tilt at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.Lindbergh is starting a women-only Belles & Chimes Phoenix area pinball league, part of a larger league exclusively for women with chapters around the country that started in Oakland, California, in 2013.Like its parent, the new club’s goal is to bring together women of all pinball skill levels in a supportive, fun environment where they can learn from each other, make friends and participate in competitions.

  • Maricopa film festival featuring 56 movies of all kinds

    The finalists have been chosen for the inaugural Copa Shorts Film Fest being held at UltraStar Multi-Tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa during Presidents Weekend.Organizers have selected 56 films and will offer special showcases for juried student and Native American film blocks.  Four screenplays will be honored for the table reads, with local actors reading the short scripts.Finalists are from Arizona as well as several states and Canada, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Australia and China.  Comedies, dramas, sci-fi, documentaries, animation, and foreign films are part of the event Feb. 17-19.  Seven two-hour film blocks including question-and-answer sessions, a table read screenplay, and a Best of the Fest compilation are included.Many of the finalists are comedies, which received some of the highest ratings from the Arizona State University Film School reviewers and local judges.Award-winning film composer Brent M. Davids will offer tips for filmmakers on "Film Scoring for Film Makers" in a complimentary workshop Feb. 18 at Elements Event Center.

  • Bowling rolling to more popularity in Ahwatukee region

    Ahwatukee has none of them, but residents don’t have far to travel to become part of a sport that swept the country decades ago and is making a comeback, striking a chord with an even wider audience.Local bowling centers are on a roll when it comes to attracting players of all ages and abilities.They are no longer called “lanes,” but “centers.”And those in Chandler, Mesa, Tempe and Gilbert offer happy hours, as well as “laser” or glow-in-the-dark bowling pins, popular music videos flashing above lanes and specialized leagues.That mix is attracting people who enjoy mixing some relatively inexpensive entertainment with friendly competition, exercise and a chance to unwind over drinks.Some bowling centers even offer miniature golf, arcade games, laser tag, restaurants, bars, catered parties and movie theaters to lure families and singles. Others focus more on league play.

  • Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny

    Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.The owner of AZ Property Inspections, he inspects new and existing homes on behalf of prospective buyers and their agents, spending an average three hours with every house he scrutinizes.Recently, the American Society of Home Inspectors honored O’Neall for marking his 20th years as one of their own.Over those two decades, he has conducted more than13,000 inspections. He currently supervises three other inspectors, works for the state Department of Real Estate and teaches both Realtors and future inspectors on the fine art of examining every nook and cranny of a house.Before moving here in 1996, O’Neal was a sales director in New York City for an environmental consulting firm who was involved in commercial real estate and building restoration projects.“On the weekends, I loved doing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects on the suburban home that my wife and I bought as newlyweds,” he recalled.

  • Neighbors: Mountain Pointe High chess players reviving the school’s club

    Mountain Pointe High School chemistry teacher Rick Carter is surprised and delighted by what he’s seen with the chess club this year.As the club mentor, he has had to sit out interscholastic tournaments the last couple years.But that’s not because of video games or social media.“Getting students to commit to weekends has been difficult,” he said.But not this year.Thanks to the recruitment efforts of club president Vlada Markov, the club has attracted enough committed students that it is fully back in the game.

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

Kerry’s Blunt Words for Israel Denounced by Lawmakers in Both Parties

A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, upset with President Obama’s decision last week to allow the passage of a United Nations resolution condemni…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/28/us/politics/john…
Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Gov. Brown Appoints New Public Utility Commissioners to Replace Florio and Sandoval

Martha Guzman Aceves and Clifford Rechtschaffen both come from the governor’s office with strong environmental protection backgrounds. Martha …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:14 am @ https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/gov.-…

Presidential vote in congressional districts points to Democratic risks in 2018

Democrats started the 2016 election cycle with pessimism about their chances of taking back the House of Representatives. For a few moments th…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:13 am @ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/…
Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

Obama preparing to penalize Russia for hacking

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is preparing to penalize Russia over the hacking of Democratic officials during this year's presidential…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:16 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2016/1…
Mail truck tips on Mesa street

Mail truck tips on Mesa street

MESA, Ariz. - A mail truck ended up on its side in a crash Wednesday. Mesa police say a single-vehicle collision left the United States Postal…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 10:12 am @ http://www.12news.com/news/local/valley/mail-truck…
Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

Reports of mall disturbances light up social media

A flurry of reports of mall melees and disturbances rippled across social media Monday on a day Americans swarmed shopping hubs for post-holid…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:51 am @ http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/12/…

Graham, McCain want Russia sanctions after election hacking

Top Republican senators said Wednesday that the incoming Congress and President-elect Donald Trump should impose new and tougher sanctions on …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:13 am @ http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/12/28/graham-…
Star New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters dies from crash injuries

Star New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters dies from crash injuries

Ellen Watters, a Canadian competitive cyclist critically injured in a collision with a car while on a training ride in Sussex, N.B., Dec. 23, …

Published: December 31, 2016 - 9:14 am @ http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/ellen-…
Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

Immigration Is the Only Hope for States That Helped Trump

The decline of manufacturing does not explain the decline of Wisconsin. Photographer: Daniel Acker/BloombergFacebook Twitter Email Print Share…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:17 am @ https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-12-28…
12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

12 Cars You Can Legally Import to the US in 2017

slide-4320347 There were plenty of great vehicles produced abroad that Americans (outside of Canada) haven't been able to import until they hi…

Published: December 31, 2016 - 7:06 am @ http://www.autoblog.com/photos/cars-you-can-legall…

