Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee Kiwanians made Christmas special for kids in group foster homes Ahwatukee Kiwanis member Andi Pettyjohn for several years has taken a special interest in helping foster children living in group homes.So it’s no surprise that she said she “woke on Christmas morning with a sense of joy that there were 176 kids in foster group homes who had gifts to unwrap under the Christmas tree thanks to the efforts of the Kiwanis Club and community members. “For the fifth consecutive year, Pettyjohn led the club in a collection of gifts for 91 kids in 11 group homes, raising the largest number of presents yet with the help of Avnet of Tempe.“Many people do not even realize that many foster youth are not housed with foster families, but live with up to 14 other children in a house with round-the-clock staff,” Pettyjohn said.“The special thing about the Avnet group is that they purchased gifts specifically from each child’s ‘wish list,’” she added. “The most interesting was the box of food for the girl who had said on her wish that she wanted “food, LOT’S OF FOOD.”“Many of the homes received bake goods, thanks to community members who donated goodies,” she said.

At age 10, Ahwatukee boy is becoming a classical pianist At 10 years old, Lawrence Wen of Ahwatukee has already accomplished a few things as a budding classical pianist.The Keystone Montessori School fourth-grader won the Arizona Young Artist Piano Competition and a similar contest sponsored by the East Valley Music Teachers Association.Now he is getting ready to perform for the general public at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Arizona Piano Company, 4134 E. Wood St., Phoenix, for MusicaNova Orchestra’s “Beautiful Strings II” celebration of harp and piano.The son of Hua Song and Shengmin Wen, Lawrence is one of four “virtuoso musicians” scheduled to play.Inspired by his older brother’s skills at the violin, Lawrence took up piano when he was 5 years old, his father said. “Lawrence liked it and so he decided to play too,” Wen explained.Wen said his son practices 12 hours of week, but still finds the time to play soccer and tennis, swim, play video games and hang out with his friends.