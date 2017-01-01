Ahwatukee Foothills News

ahwatukee.com on Facebook
Boys state soccer: Horizon Honors needs OT to knock off American Leadership
Will Goff discarded his head gear because he was concerned he couldn’t get enough contact if a header was needed in a critical moment.
100+ Women Who Care offers a chance for philanthropy
Women are especially hardwired for giving back, it’s in their DNA. Women are problem solvers; they are empathetic and altruistic. So the chal…
Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless oppo…
Longtime Ahwatukee resident fears freeway’s impact
I have lived in my home (that backs up to Pecos Road at 32nd Street) for 20 years. Much of that time was spent not being able to do anything (…
Move over Whoopi: East Valley company stages ‘Sister Act’ musical
Starring Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in an unconventional witness protection program, Maggie Smith as the stern but…
