Ahwatukee Foothills News

Getting ready to retire? Here are things to double-check “to do lists” can be helpful tools for organizing your activities in the near future. But have you ever thought of developing a “to do” list for long-term goals, such as a comfortable retirement?If not, you may want to think about it. Here are a few list-worthy items to consider:Examine and re-examine your planned retirement age. You may have long counted on retiring at a certain age, but are you sure that this goal is the best one for your overall financial situation?Think about it: If you like your job, and you stayed at it for just a few more years, you could significantly boost the funds in your 401(k) or other retirement plan. You might even be able to delay taking Social Security, which, in turn, would result in larger monthly payments.Put a “price tag” on your retirement lifestyle. When you retire, do you want to travel the world or stay at home pursuing your hobbies? Will you truly retire from all types of work, or will you do some consulting or take up part-time employment?Once you know what your retirement lifestyle might look like, you can better estimate your costs and expenses – and this knowledge will help you determine how much you need to withdraw each year from your various retirement accounts, such as your IRA, 401(k) or other employer-based plan.

Low mortgage rates beginning to disappear Not only did the election of Donald Trump rock the U.S. political establishment, it has had a major influence on interest rates as well—resulting in the economy’s single biggest post-election shift, according to Realtor.com.Interest rates on 30-year conforming mortgages have moved up by more than 50 basis points since the election on Nov. 8. (A single basis point is .01 percent.) That means that within just a few weeks, mortgage rates have moved to levels we haven’t seen in more than two years.So, what does that rate shift mean? “Well, it indicates an economy with very low inflation moving to one with more significant inflationary pressures,” Realtor.com’s chief economist said.Long-term bonds and mortgages are less attractive to investors when inflation is higher, leading to lower prices for bonds and therefore higher interest rates.As of Friday, realtor.com showed, interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage in Ahwatukee ranged between 3.99 and 4.57 percent.In real terms, the movement in rates so far has increased mortgage payments by 7 percent. On a median-price home, that shift amounts to more than $750 in additional interest per year. Make no mistake: That is bad news for future buyers.