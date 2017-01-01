Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.The owner of AZ Property Inspections, he inspects new and existing homes on behalf of prospective buyers and their agents, spending an average three hours with every house he scrutinizes.Recently, the American Society of Home Inspectors honored O’Neall for marking his 20th years as one of their own.Over those two decades, he has conducted more than13,000 inspections. He currently supervises three other inspectors, works for the state Department of Real Estate and teaches both Realtors and future inspectors on the fine art of examining every nook and cranny of a house.Before moving here in 1996, O’Neal was a sales director in New York City for an environmental consulting firm who was involved in commercial real estate and building restoration projects.“On the weekends, I loved doing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects on the suburban home that my wife and I bought as newlyweds,” he recalled.

Cleft lip and palate: Causes, impacts, and treatment While cleft lip and palate isn’t extremely common – about 4,440 babies in the United States born with a cleft lip, and 2,650 born with a cleft palate each year – it is a condition that is worth talking about when considering dental care. But first, what exactly are cleft lip and cleft palate?“You have different plates in the skull on the right and left side. These bones in your upper jaw that usually fuse together as a fetus don’t fuse, and that’s known as cleft palate,” explains Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar of Ahwatukee’s BellaVista Dental Care. “It’s something an infant is born with, and it can be pretty traumatic.”Due to the fact the bones in the upper jaw never join, cleft palate leaves a split within the top of the mouth, often giving sight into the sinus and nasal cavity. This can create an orifice that is susceptible to bacteria buildup, and is important to pay extra attention to when ensuring oral cleanliness.Another problem sometimes encountered with cleft palate is teeth in certain areas of the mouth are without bone support. Eventually, this means the tooth will loosen to the point of falling out. Cavities are of greater likelihood for individuals with this condition, since those with it generally have thicker, less effective saliva and weaker tooth enamel. For babies, cleft palate can also create problems when feeding, since the gap in the mouth makes suction complicated. Hearing loss is another complication associated with cleft palate, since they are more prone to developing middle ear fluid.As for treatment, there are a few options.“Some will get surgery, others will prefer a prosthetic to cover the divot, and some will choose to simply live with it,” says Bhatnagar.