Ahwatukee Foothills News

Palo-Mao opts for USC over Arizona St. and Washington
Sitting in the Hall of Fame atrium at Mountain Pointe, a place Isaiah Pola-Mao will one day be honored, the Pride senior announced his college…
News
Top Story
Community
Community
Now that Christmas is over, Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club turns to Easter
The Christmas decorations have been barely put away and suddenly there’s talk about Easter in Ahwatukee.
Main Street
Main Street
Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless oppo…
Opinion
Opinion
Husband-and-wife legal partners serve as a team for the community
If you have been reading this column for a while, you know that I continually marvel at the community spirit in Ahwatukee, and the people who …
Arts & Life
Arts & Life
The Crepe Bar transformed smoothly from truck to brick and mortar
Jeff Kraus began Crêpe Bar in a truck, and now his Tempe restaurant is just truckin’.
Sports
Sports
Girls basketball: Osmer leads Pride past Highland
A strong showing from Baily Osmer led Mountain Pointe to a 44-34 home win over Highland in a 6A Central showdown Friday night.
