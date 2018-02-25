Ahwatukee Foothills News

Rick Astley talks No. 1 album, ‘rickrolling’ and never giving up English soul singer Rick Astley remembers the exact moment he wanted to be a pop star.“I was on a school trip to a big house in the country, where we would do projects and blah, blah, blah,” Astley said via telephone from England. “On Thursday, we watched ‘Top of the Pops,’ and Depeche Mode was on it. All the girls just reacted to it in a certain way.“I said, ‘Yep. That’s what I want to do.’”Astley had that effect on women since the ’80s, when he scored hits with “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever” and “It Would Take a Strong, Strong Man.”He’s once again become hip, thanks to the rave reviews he’s received for his eighth album “50,” his U.S. release since 1993’s “Body & Soul.” In the United Kingdom, it hit No. 1.

Breaking: Dates announced for Broadway hit 'Hamilton' to play at ASU Gammage ASU Gammage has announced that the highly anticipated Broadway show “Hamilton” will play at the venue January 30 to February 25, 2018.Previously published schedules showed “Hamilton” as part of the 2017-2018 Desert Schools Broadway Across America season lineup, but dates for the performance had not been announced.“It will be the first engagement of ‘Hamilton’ on a college campus,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage and associate vice president/cultural affairs for ASU.That schedule includes 32 performances, Jennings-Roggensack added.“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona. ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway, and that continues with a full four weeks of ‘Hamilton’ here at ASU,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “We are truly excited for something special.”According to ASU Gammage officials, the best way to ensure the ability to purchase tickets is through a 2017-2018 season subscription. Season ticket holders will be eligible to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.