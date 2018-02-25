Ahwatukee Foothills News

Pecos Road widening, construction hassles start next week Bicyclists will lose their lanes and motorists can expect every-day hassles as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins major work along Pecos Road next week in preparation for the South Mountain Freeway constriction.Work starting Monday will focus on widening the eastbound lanes of Pecos Road to create two additional lanes that will allow for continuous traffic in both directions along Pecos Road while the freeway is being built.Pecos Road originally was planned to be shut-down during freeway construction and ADOT announced the change in plans during a public meeting in Ahwatukee last September. The move likely will reduce at least some of the additional traffic that has been expected on Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road during freeway work.ADOT said it hopes to complete the widening project by March, but in the meantime people can expect the following:· Closing of shoulders and bike lanes;· Relocating of street lights and the installation of temporary traffic signals;

New county center aims to support women entrepreneurs More women are starting and succeeding as U.S. small-business owners and entrepreneurs—many in industries once considered unthinkable for them—than men, yet average annual revenues of women-owned businesses are lower than those of their male counterparts.The 2015 State of Women-Owned Business Report (AMEX Open, 2015) estimated that women started 1,200 new businesses every day during the past year, up from an average of 740 a day the year prior. Four out of 10 new firms are now started by women.In Arizona, from 2007 to 2012, the number of women-owned businesses increased by 44,370, or 32.1 percent, to 182,425, according to the National Women’s Business Council. Nationally, there are 23 states (and the District of Columbia) where post-recession woman-owned firm growth has not caught up to pre-recession numbers. This includes six states where post-recession growth of women-owned firms is still less than half of what it was in the 2002-2007 pre-recession period. Arizona is among those six.Interestingly, the report states: “The real issue at hand is not getting more women to start business, but rather providing support to women who are already in business to enable them to grow their enterprises to the next level. The AMEX Open report recommends that policy and programmatic support target firms with five to nine employees, and those aiming at, but just shy of, the million-dollar mark.”The McKinsey Institute projects that if women business owners achieved the same level of success as their male counterparts, $3.2 trillion in revenues and employ 16 million people.