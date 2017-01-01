Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee News

  • Ahwatukee garage sales include the wacky and wild

    I climbed out of my car and gave a quick overview to the items on the tables at a garage sale a couple weekends ago. One object—rather, creature—stood out to me. It seemed to be watching me, following me with its green marble eyes as I circled the tables.Finally, I picked it up and asked the couple hosting the garage sale, "What in the heck is this thing?"Becky and Ed Ornelas explained that it was a griffin, a mythical animal with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle."We took our son to the Renaissance Festival when he was a teenager,” Becky said. “He loved it so much we let him get it although it cost over $40."Becky perched the animal on her shoulder and showed me how to use the long cable to turn its beaked head up and down and side to side. Definitely creepy looking with its long claws, green wings, and furry body."Do you mind if I name this "The-Weirdest-Thing-I've-Ever-Seen-at-a-Garage-Sale?"

  • Now that Christmas is over, Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club turns to Easter

    The Christmas decorations have been barely put away and suddenly there’s talk about Easter in Ahwatukee.But if you’re the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club, you have to start early to pull off the annual Easter Parade.The April 15 parade will be Ahwatukee’s 41st annual cavalcade of kids, bands, politicians, community leaders and, of course, a giant rabbit.The late Ahwatukee developer Randall Presley involved the Ahwatukee Jaycees to get the first Easter Parade off the ground in 1977.Presley died several years ago at age 93, built the Foothills’ first model homes in 1973 and is credited with “creating” Ahwatukee.The Ahwatukee Jaycees ultimately folded in 1996. There were four years in between the Jaycees and Kiwanis, which left the brunt of the work to Mike Schmitt and his wife.

  • ABM upbeat about improvements after meeting city officials

    The Ahwatukee Board of Management expects some significant city improvements in the community’s infrastructure, but they may not materialize for a couple years.ABM Assistant General Karen Young said she and ABM Board President Dan Smith met Jan. 17 with six city officials from traffic, transit, streets and community relations and got an update on a variety of issues that the HOA has been discussing for several months with Phoenix City Hall.Young appeared cautiously optimistic.“We learned of some changes and improvements coming soon which, I believe, will be of interest to the community,” she said. “ABM management understands that while we cannot move mountains with the city on behalf of Ahwatukee, we are developing relationships, advising the city staff as to areas we feel need attention, have successfully obtained ADA bus stop compliance on 48th Street, and have made the city aware that we are engaged and monitoring the services to Ahwatukee.”Among the issues was landscape maintenance in rights of way. She said the City Council next month will consider a proposal to move that function from the Parks & Recreation Department to Street Transportation.Stating the move is considered “more efficient since the areas of responsibility will be joined and better supervised,” Young said the plan is to bid out a maintenance contract to a private vendor to provide service three times a year for pruning, weed control and trash removal.

  • Ahwatukee woman finds success with gluten-free goods baked at home

    When Melissa Lemme of Ahwatukee wanted to name her baking business, the only people in an informal focus who balked at her favorite were her kids.She had picked other names only to find their website domains had already been taken.“They said, ‘No! We get teased all the time about “Lemme do this” and “Lemme do that!"’   I didn't grow up with the name, just luckily married into it, so I went against their wishes and sided with the friends,” she recalled.And that’s how Lemme Eat Gluten was born nearly two years ago at a home-kitchen-based business at the 24-year Ahwatukee resident’s house.The California native operates a bake-to-order business that involves the whole family in a way.Lemme and two of her four kids were the inspiration of sorts for her gluten-free baked goods: All three are celiac, a genetic autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine and has been linked to as many as 200 different symptoms.

  • Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny

    Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.The owner of AZ Property Inspections, he inspects new and existing homes on behalf of prospective buyers and their agents, spending an average three hours with every house he scrutinizes.Recently, the American Society of Home Inspectors honored O’Neall for marking his 20th years as one of their own.Over those two decades, he has conducted more than13,000 inspections. He currently supervises three other inspectors, works for the state Department of Real Estate and teaches both Realtors and future inspectors on the fine art of examining every nook and cranny of a house.Before moving here in 1996, O’Neal was a sales director in New York City for an environmental consulting firm who was involved in commercial real estate and building restoration projects.“On the weekends, I loved doing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects on the suburban home that my wife and I bought as newlyweds,” he recalled.

  • Cleft lip and palate: Causes, impacts, and treatment

    While cleft lip and palate isn’t extremely common – about 4,440 babies in the United States born with a cleft lip, and 2,650 born with a cleft palate each year – it is a condition that is worth talking about when considering dental care. But first, what exactly are cleft lip and cleft palate?“You have different plates in the skull on the right and left side. These bones in your upper jaw that usually fuse together as a fetus don’t fuse, and that’s known as cleft palate,” explains Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar of Ahwatukee’s BellaVista Dental Care. “It’s something an infant is born with, and it can be pretty traumatic.”Due to the fact the bones in the upper jaw never join, cleft palate leaves a split within the top of the mouth, often giving sight into the sinus and nasal cavity. This can create an orifice that is susceptible to bacteria buildup, and is important to pay extra attention to when ensuring oral cleanliness.Another problem sometimes encountered with cleft palate is teeth in certain areas of the mouth are without bone support. Eventually, this means the tooth will loosen to the point of falling out. Cavities are of greater likelihood for individuals with this condition, since those with it generally have thicker, less effective saliva and weaker tooth enamel. For babies, cleft palate can also create problems when feeding, since the gap in the mouth makes suction complicated. Hearing loss is another complication associated with cleft palate, since they are more prone to developing middle ear fluid.As for treatment, there are a few options.“Some will get surgery, others will prefer a prosthetic to cover the divot, and some will choose to simply live with it,” says  Bhatnagar.

Arts & Life

Ask Mikey Book Reviews Movie Reviews Recipes

  • The Crepe Bar transformed smoothly from truck to brick and mortar

    Jeff Kraus began Crêpe Bar in a truck, and now his Tempe restaurant is just truckin’.The Tempe resident and his staff staff celebrated the fourth anniversary of Crêpe Bar in July.The restaurant, 7520 S. Rural Road at Elliot Road, is in an unanchored neighborhood center of national food chains and local businesses, but in a short time it has become a destination for food lovers from Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Scottsdale and even Glendale.Chef’s regularly changing menu may include breakfast versions, such as the breakfast burrito, with chipotle, including scrambled eggs, chorizo, chili jack, salsa negra, avocado, cotija; Papa K with local Hassayampa ham, eggs, chili jack and roasted mushroom; paprika chicken, with white cheddar, spearmint, vinaigrette and mixed greens; and Jamaican Jerk pork sausage, with white cheddar, potato brava and purslane.His kitchen also offers seasonal crêpes such as the signature hummus, made with fried chickpeas and pistachio herb olive oil, and the Octopus Tostadas, with hummus, chorizo, cotija, avocado and adobo.The Sweet Crêpes are superb as meal-enders or stand-alones, including the basic sugar variety, brûléed; the maple butter, with banana and pecan; the Arizona Honey, with pecans and banana; and the Ode to a Sundae, a chocolate crêpe with vanilla bean custard, berries, caramel, banana and almond brittle.

  • Area women challenging men in the world of pinball wizardry

    Henry Hanshaw of Gilbert enjoys playing pinball with his 14-year-old daughter.And now she can train with him to become part of a league for local women who are attracted to the flashing lights and fun competition of pinball games and are out to prove they can keep up with the boys.“That’s something new and it’s exciting,” Hanshaw, 43, said of the new club. “Everybody learns together.”He is a friend of Tracy Lindbergh and her husband, and all three enjoy a Tuesday night pinball league at Tilt at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.Lindbergh is starting a women-only Belles & Chimes Phoenix area pinball league, part of a larger league exclusively for women with chapters around the country that started in Oakland, California, in 2013.Like its parent, the new club’s goal is to bring together women of all pinball skill levels in a supportive, fun environment where they can learn from each other, make friends and participate in competitions.

  • Maricopa film festival featuring 56 movies of all kinds

    The finalists have been chosen for the inaugural Copa Shorts Film Fest being held at UltraStar Multi-Tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa during Presidents Weekend.Organizers have selected 56 films and will offer special showcases for juried student and Native American film blocks.  Four screenplays will be honored for the table reads, with local actors reading the short scripts.Finalists are from Arizona as well as several states and Canada, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Australia and China.  Comedies, dramas, sci-fi, documentaries, animation, and foreign films are part of the event Feb. 17-19.  Seven two-hour film blocks including question-and-answer sessions, a table read screenplay, and a Best of the Fest compilation are included.Many of the finalists are comedies, which received some of the highest ratings from the Arizona State University Film School reviewers and local judges.Award-winning film composer Brent M. Davids will offer tips for filmmakers on "Film Scoring for Film Makers" in a complimentary workshop Feb. 18 at Elements Event Center.

  • Bowling rolling to more popularity in Ahwatukee region

    Ahwatukee has none of them, but residents don’t have far to travel to become part of a sport that swept the country decades ago and is making a comeback, striking a chord with an even wider audience.Local bowling centers are on a roll when it comes to attracting players of all ages and abilities.They are no longer called “lanes,” but “centers.”And those in Chandler, Mesa, Tempe and Gilbert offer happy hours, as well as “laser” or glow-in-the-dark bowling pins, popular music videos flashing above lanes and specialized leagues.That mix is attracting people who enjoy mixing some relatively inexpensive entertainment with friendly competition, exercise and a chance to unwind over drinks.Some bowling centers even offer miniature golf, arcade games, laser tag, restaurants, bars, catered parties and movie theaters to lure families and singles. Others focus more on league play.

  • Tapacubo brings eclectic Latino food to Tempe hotel

    Chef Jon Andersen has had the dream jobs. Kai in Chandler. Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley. Disney’s Grand Californian in Anaheim.He’s enjoying himself no less—perhaps a lot more—at Tapacubo, the festive cantina inside the Graduate Tempe hotel on Apache Boulevard near College Avenue.“It’s a fun place to work,” he said. “It’s just good food. We’re not re-positioning satellites here.”He has definitely elevated the menu offerings.Classically trained at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, and of Norwegian descent, Andersen puts an interesting and unpredictable spin on Latino cuisine—his favorite. Sweet chili shrimp tacos, for instance, get a spicy-sweet Thai twist, with a little bit of burn provided by Fresno pepper and lots of crunch coming from shaved cabbage and radish.The delicious smoked chicken tortilla soup is an excellent way to get your lunch or dinner started. Andersen favors tomatoes over stock in his version and grills the marinated chicken for smoke flavor. If you’re more of a traditionalist, try the garlicky Tapacubo wings, grilled quesadilla, Mas Nachos or nibble on chips & salsa. The salsas and guacamole are superb.

  • Movies on Screen

    The Brand New Testament (subtitled) – Opens Friday, January 20God exists, and He's a jerk. He lives in a high-rise apartment in Brussels and never gets out of His pajamas. He takes sadistic delight in dreaming up new "laws" to torment humanity and He's a petty tyrant to His wife and ten-year-old daughter, Ea. Like her brother before her, Ea has had enough of her Father's abuse and when she spies the right opportunity, she hacks into His computer and leaks to the entire world - by text message - the only thing He has over them: their inevitable death date. Ea, after escaping and with her Father in pursuit, gathers apostles and writes her own New Testament to try to fix the mess her Father has made of humanity.Not RatedThe Founder – Opens Friday, January 20This drama tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.Rated PG-13

In Your Neighborhood

  • Neighbors: Mountain Pointe High chess players reviving the school’s club

    Mountain Pointe High School chemistry teacher Rick Carter is surprised and delighted by what he’s seen with the chess club this year.As the club mentor, he has had to sit out interscholastic tournaments the last couple years.But that’s not because of video games or social media.“Getting students to commit to weekends has been difficult,” he said.But not this year.Thanks to the recruitment efforts of club president Vlada Markov, the club has attracted enough committed students that it is fully back in the game.

  • In the Neighborhood: Computer organization for women honors Skylar Smith of Ahwatukee

    Several Ahwatukee young people have been cited for scholastic or other achievements in recent weeks.Leading the pack is Skylar Smith, a junior at Xavier College Preparatory, who, along with classmate Gillian Vaughn, received an honorable mention in the National Center for Women and Information Technology organization’s "Aspirations in Computing" program.Skylar was cited for her “demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education.”The daughter of Rhonda and Clark Smith, Skylar is an honors and AP student at Xavier, and maintains a 4.5 weighted (4.0 unweighted) great point average.  She is involved in numerous campus groups, including the student newspaper (X-Press), yearbook (Xavierian), Key Club, mock trial team, and robotics club.  She also volunteers in the neurological unit at St. Joseph's Hospital and recently won a Scholastic Art and Writing Award.NCWIT is a community of more than 850 prominent corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and non-profits working to increase girls' and women's participation in technology and computing.

RSS Feeds

Most Popular

