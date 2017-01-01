ahwatukee.com on Facebook
Ahwatukee Foothills News
-
Home
Ahwatukee News
-
Kyrene middle school students to see major change in academics, study opportunities and support
Kyrene School Superintendent Jan Vesely is rolling out a plan to revamp the district’s middle schools.
-
-
News
Top Story
-
Kyrene middle school students to see major change in academics, study opportunities and support
Kyrene School Superintendent Jan Vesely is rolling out a plan to revamp the district’s middle schools.
-
-
Community
Community
-
Kyrene middle school students to see major change in academics, study opportunities and support
Kyrene School Superintendent Jan Vesely is rolling out a plan to revamp the district’s middle schools.
-
-
Main Street
Main Street
-
Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless oppo…
-
-
Opinion
Opinion
-
Husband-and-wife legal partners serve as a team for the community
If you have been reading this column for a while, you know that I continually marvel at the community spirit in Ahwatukee, and the people who …
-
-
Arts & Life
- Local Eateries
- Events Calendar
- QuickHits Film
- QuickHits Food and Restaurants
- QuickHits Music
- QuickHits Things to Do
Arts & Life
-
The Crepe Bar transformed smoothly from truck to brick and mortar
Jeff Kraus began Crêpe Bar in a truck, and now his Tempe restaurant is just truckin’.
-
Sports
Sports
-
Boys state soccer: Thunder unable to revisit history, fall to No. 1 Brophy
For the second consecutive year, the 16th-seeded Desert Vista Thunder gave the top-seeded Brophy Broncos all they could handle in the opening …
-
- Special Sections
- Classifieds