Ahwatukee Foothills News

  • Ahwatukee house inspector marks 20 years of scrutiny

    Tim O’Neall of Ahwatukee is a self-confessed “do-it-yourselfer” who has made a living judging what others did.The owner of AZ Property Inspections, he inspects new and existing homes on behalf of prospective buyers and their agents, spending an average three hours with every house he scrutinizes.Recently, the American Society of Home Inspectors honored O’Neall for marking his 20th years as one of their own.Over those two decades, he has conducted more than13,000 inspections. He currently supervises three other inspectors, works for the state Department of Real Estate and teaches both Realtors and future inspectors on the fine art of examining every nook and cranny of a house.Before moving here in 1996, O’Neal was a sales director in New York City for an environmental consulting firm who was involved in commercial real estate and building restoration projects.“On the weekends, I loved doing ‘do-it-yourself’ projects on the suburban home that my wife and I bought as newlyweds,” he recalled.

  • Cleft lip and palate: Causes, impacts, and treatment

    While cleft lip and palate isn’t extremely common – about 4,440 babies in the United States born with a cleft lip, and 2,650 born with a cleft palate each year – it is a condition that is worth talking about when considering dental care. But first, what exactly are cleft lip and cleft palate?“You have different plates in the skull on the right and left side. These bones in your upper jaw that usually fuse together as a fetus don’t fuse, and that’s known as cleft palate,” explains Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar of Ahwatukee’s BellaVista Dental Care. “It’s something an infant is born with, and it can be pretty traumatic.”Due to the fact the bones in the upper jaw never join, cleft palate leaves a split within the top of the mouth, often giving sight into the sinus and nasal cavity. This can create an orifice that is susceptible to bacteria buildup, and is important to pay extra attention to when ensuring oral cleanliness.Another problem sometimes encountered with cleft palate is teeth in certain areas of the mouth are without bone support. Eventually, this means the tooth will loosen to the point of falling out. Cavities are of greater likelihood for individuals with this condition, since those with it generally have thicker, less effective saliva and weaker tooth enamel. For babies, cleft palate can also create problems when feeding, since the gap in the mouth makes suction complicated. Hearing loss is another complication associated with cleft palate, since they are more prone to developing middle ear fluid.As for treatment, there are a few options.“Some will get surgery, others will prefer a prosthetic to cover the divot, and some will choose to simply live with it,” says  Bhatnagar.

  • Arizona still a prime market for utility-scale solar projects

    A month after it announced plans to develop a new solar power plant in Gila Bend, Vasari Energy was back late last year to double down on its Arizona investment, expanding the plant’s capacity to power more than 7,000 homes.For California-based Vasari Energy, it was a smart business move to bolster the company’s planned solar portfolio. But experts said it was just more evidence that Arizona is an ideal state for utility-scale solar projects, a status they expect will continue as the infrastructure needed for solar plants becomes more affordable.“Arizona is a terrific place,” said Sean Gallagher, the Solar Energy Industries Association’s vice president of state affairs. “It’s got a lot of sun, a lot of clear days. There’s been a lot of installations on utility-scale projects. Which really contribute a lot to the numbers.”Arizona currently ranks second in total installed solar capacity after California, the nation’s undisputed leader, despite rising challenges from new competitors across the South, such as North Carolina and Texas.More than 100 solar facilities are operating or under construction in the state, according to SEIA data.These projects could have a large effect on the Arizona economy, said Auriane Koster, a solar expert with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability.

  • DiCiccio says council approved $16.7 million in ‘unnecessary’ spending in one meeting

    Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio last week chided his colleagues for approving more than $16.7 million in “unnecessary” expenditures in just one meeting.DiCiccio said the vote on Jan. 4 came a day after city officials told the council that despite an uptick in tax revenue, Phoenix is facing a structural budget deficit that could affect the level of public safety protection in the city.“Our deficit problems will continue until we make public safety our priority and cut spending in non-essential areas,” DiCiccio said, stating that the budget forecast “did not come as a surprise to me” and that it “shows our deficit continuing to grow out of control.”In a report to City Council, the city manager’s office said, “The increasing public safety pension costs will add significant pressure to the general fund budget going forward.”“Additionally, these increases also are expected to impact the number of sworn police officers and firefighters that can be sustained with existing resources,” the report stated, adding:“The accelerated hiring in Police and Fire are also placing a significant burden on both department's aging vehicle fleet. Funding will be needed to replace aging patrol cars and fire apparatus over the next few fiscal years.”

  • Governor had encouraging words for education, business owners

    Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address, sharing his goal of ensuring Arizona continues as a state with “boundless opportunity.” He further shared his belief that every child deserves a quality education that will lead them to that opportunity.  Broadly, his key focus points were education, human services and helping business by reducing governmental red tape.When it comes to education, we in Ahwatukee can be very proud of the caliber of our schools, both public and private.The Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts continue to achieve high rankings and we are fortunate to have so many quality educators as role models and mentors for our children.One way the Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation’s leadershipis giving local students support through additional learning and mentoring opportunities is through our Young Entrepreneur’s Academy (YEA!).Currently, nearly two dozen local business people are involved as mentors, instructors or other capacities to support this program.

  • Two Ahwatukee residents now head Kyrene schools governing board

    Two Ahwatukee residents, one of whom is a local rock star of sorts, have been elected the leaders of the Kyrene School District’s governing board.John King was elected president last week while Kristin Middleton was elected vice president.The elections came during the board’s reorganization meeting, during which newcomers Michael Myrick and Michelle Fahy, both of Tempe, were sworn in.King is the bass player for Uncorked the Band, which has earned a steady following during its frequent appearances at Va Bene restaurant in Ahwatukee and other area nightclubs and casinos.King, who started his second term on the board, is a longtime community volunteer and belongs to the Festival of Lights Committee and the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy Foundation.Asked during the campaign last year what accomplishments he was proudest of during his first term on the board, he cited the “strategic focus” he brought to the board as it contends with falling student population and heightened competition for students from nearby school districts and charter schools.

  • Maricopa film festival featuring 56 movies of all kinds

    The finalists have been chosen for the inaugural Copa Shorts Film Fest being held at UltraStar Multi-Tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa during Presidents Weekend.Organizers have selected 56 films and will offer special showcases for juried student and Native American film blocks.  Four screenplays will be honored for the table reads, with local actors reading the short scripts.Finalists are from Arizona as well as several states and Canada, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Australia and China.  Comedies, dramas, sci-fi, documentaries, animation, and foreign films are part of the event Feb. 17-19.  Seven two-hour film blocks including question-and-answer sessions, a table read screenplay, and a Best of the Fest compilation are included.Many of the finalists are comedies, which received some of the highest ratings from the Arizona State University Film School reviewers and local judges.Award-winning film composer Brent M. Davids will offer tips for filmmakers on "Film Scoring for Film Makers" in a complimentary workshop Feb. 18 at Elements Event Center.

  • Bowling rolling to more popularity in Ahwatukee region

    Ahwatukee has none of them, but residents don’t have far to travel to become part of a sport that swept the country decades ago and is making a comeback, striking a chord with an even wider audience.Local bowling centers are on a roll when it comes to attracting players of all ages and abilities.They are no longer called “lanes,” but “centers.”And those in Chandler, Mesa, Tempe and Gilbert offer happy hours, as well as “laser” or glow-in-the-dark bowling pins, popular music videos flashing above lanes and specialized leagues.That mix is attracting people who enjoy mixing some relatively inexpensive entertainment with friendly competition, exercise and a chance to unwind over drinks.Some bowling centers even offer miniature golf, arcade games, laser tag, restaurants, bars, catered parties and movie theaters to lure families and singles. Others focus more on league play.

  • Tapacubo brings eclectic Latino food to Tempe hotel

    Chef Jon Andersen has had the dream jobs. Kai in Chandler. Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley. Disney’s Grand Californian in Anaheim.He’s enjoying himself no less—perhaps a lot more—at Tapacubo, the festive cantina inside the Graduate Tempe hotel on Apache Boulevard near College Avenue.“It’s a fun place to work,” he said. “It’s just good food. We’re not re-positioning satellites here.”He has definitely elevated the menu offerings.Classically trained at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, and of Norwegian descent, Andersen puts an interesting and unpredictable spin on Latino cuisine—his favorite. Sweet chili shrimp tacos, for instance, get a spicy-sweet Thai twist, with a little bit of burn provided by Fresno pepper and lots of crunch coming from shaved cabbage and radish.The delicious smoked chicken tortilla soup is an excellent way to get your lunch or dinner started. Andersen favors tomatoes over stock in his version and grills the marinated chicken for smoke flavor. If you’re more of a traditionalist, try the garlicky Tapacubo wings, grilled quesadilla, Mas Nachos or nibble on chips & salsa. The salsas and guacamole are superb.

  • Movies on Screen

    The Brand New Testament (subtitled) – Opens Friday, January 20God exists, and He's a jerk. He lives in a high-rise apartment in Brussels and never gets out of His pajamas. He takes sadistic delight in dreaming up new "laws" to torment humanity and He's a petty tyrant to His wife and ten-year-old daughter, Ea. Like her brother before her, Ea has had enough of her Father's abuse and when she spies the right opportunity, she hacks into His computer and leaks to the entire world - by text message - the only thing He has over them: their inevitable death date. Ea, after escaping and with her Father in pursuit, gathers apostles and writes her own New Testament to try to fix the mess her Father has made of humanity.Not RatedThe Founder – Opens Friday, January 20This drama tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.Rated PG-13

  • Illusionists create magic on Gammage stage

    At age 10, Kevin James knew what he aspired to be.“A magician came to our school and did a show, and I instantly knew that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” says the magician known as “The Inventor” in the Broadway magic show, “The Illusionists.”“That never changed. In college, I had friends who were 20 years and old and still didn’t know what they wanted to do. I did,” James recalls.At the ASU Gammage Theater now through Sunday, “The Illusionists” features seven major magicians, each with a different specialty and persona. The cast could be dubbed “The Avengers” of magic, with James called “The Inventor.”“The director said, ‘Imagine you’re a magic superhero. What would your superpower be?’ And because I create all my own illusions, ‘The Inventor’ came to mind.”James was hooked on magic at a young age, not because of the tricks involved, but because of the emotions of wonder and surprise that surround a magic show.

  • Rick Astley talks No. 1 album, ‘rickrolling’ and never giving up

     English soul singer Rick Astley remembers the exact moment he wanted to be a pop star.“I was on a school trip to a big house in the country, where we would do projects and blah, blah, blah,” Astley said via telephone from England. “On Thursday, we watched ‘Top of the Pops,’ and Depeche Mode was on it. All the girls just reacted to it in a certain way.“I said, ‘Yep. That’s what I want to do.’”Astley had that effect on women since the ’80s, when he scored hits with “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever” and “It Would Take a Strong, Strong Man.”He’s once again become hip, thanks to the rave reviews he’s received for his eighth album “50,” his U.S. release since 1993’s “Body & Soul.” In the United Kingdom, it hit No. 1.

  • Neighbors: Mountain Pointe High chess players reviving the school’s club

    Mountain Pointe High School chemistry teacher Rick Carter is surprised and delighted by what he’s seen with the chess club this year.As the club mentor, he has had to sit out interscholastic tournaments the last couple years.But that’s not because of video games or social media.“Getting students to commit to weekends has been difficult,” he said.But not this year.Thanks to the recruitment efforts of club president Vlada Markov, the club has attracted enough committed students that it is fully back in the game.

  • In the Neighborhood: Computer organization for women honors Skylar Smith of Ahwatukee

    Several Ahwatukee young people have been cited for scholastic or other achievements in recent weeks.Leading the pack is Skylar Smith, a junior at Xavier College Preparatory, who, along with classmate Gillian Vaughn, received an honorable mention in the National Center for Women and Information Technology organization’s "Aspirations in Computing" program.Skylar was cited for her “demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education.”The daughter of Rhonda and Clark Smith, Skylar is an honors and AP student at Xavier, and maintains a 4.5 weighted (4.0 unweighted) great point average.  She is involved in numerous campus groups, including the student newspaper (X-Press), yearbook (Xavierian), Key Club, mock trial team, and robotics club.  She also volunteers in the neurological unit at St. Joseph's Hospital and recently won a Scholastic Art and Writing Award.NCWIT is a community of more than 850 prominent corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and non-profits working to increase girls' and women's participation in technology and computing.

